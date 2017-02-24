The way people use tobacco is changing due to increased awareness of the health risks associated with smoking as well as changes in legislation regarding cigarettes and other forms of tobacco manufactured for smoking. Consumer demographics for tobacco products are changing as well, largely as a result of both effective advertising campaigns and health education campaigns. The market for tobacco products also faces a new competitor as e-cigarettes become more popular. According to Infiniti Research, e-cigarettes are up to 95% less harmful to human health than regular cigarettes, which accounts for their widespread popularity.

Anti-smoking campaigns, particularly those in North America, have become more prevalent. These campaigns are working to educate the public on the dangers of tobacco smoking, focusing largely on the harmful effects associated with cigarettes. These campaigns involve television, print, and billboard ads or posters, as well as digital media and social media involvement. Some countries or regions hold days or weeks devoted to anti-smoking. For example, Quebec, Canada, holds Quebec Tobacco Free Week annually, an initiative that is funded in part by the provincial government. In many countries, including Canada, the US, and Mexico, tobacco packaging must have visible warnings (either texts, pictures, or a combination of the two) on them advising consumers about the potential risks of tobacco use. These campaigns are often government funded or funded by healthcare and medical institutions or vendors.

These campaigns are fairly effective. According to the US CDC, their 2012 "Tips from Former Smokers" anti-smoking campaign, which consisted of both television and print ads, resulted in more than 1.6 billion smokers attempting to quit. Out of this, over 100,000 succeeded. These campaigns are resulting in widespread awareness about the negative impact tobacco smoking can have on human health which, in turn, is leading to a decreased number of smokers and a decrease in sales of tobacco products, particularly cigarettes. This is resulting in increased popularity of e-cigarettes, as well as pharmaceuticals and devices designed to assist people with quitting smoking.

Though more people are being encouraged to quit smoking, tobacco companies have still been able to find thriving markets for their products. While tobacco sales and cigarette sales have decreased in North American countries and some European ones, sales have actually increased in developing countries like China. According to Infiniti Research, China, Russia, and the Czech Republic are currently the countries with the highest per-capita annual cigarette consumption rates. Because of these changing demographics and the challenges that the cigarette and tobacco industry is facing, companies must properly utilize market intelligence in order to remain competitive and successful in the market. Companies must know how best to target prime markets, what kinds of advertising different age groups of tobacco users best respond to, as well as the extent of the competition that they face from alternative smoking products like herbal cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Infiniti Research analysts were recently tasked with identifying future growth opportunities for a global corporation engaged in the manufacturing, supply and distribution of cigarettes before its competitors. They key focus of this study was to gain insights on how implementation of warning pictures and enactment of stringent regulations on the sales revenue of cigarette and tobacco products would affect their products' marketability in certain regions. In a just six weeks, the client was able to leverage the information gathered to map the value chain of the North American and Australian cigarette and tobacco production market and understand the prospects for its products' marketability across these regions.

Infiniti Research offers expert market intelligence covering 100 countries in over 30 languages, providing actionable insights to help you to determine what market is best for your products and how best to target specific consumer groups in different regions. Infiniti's specialized research analysts have completed thousands of successful projects for Fortune 500 companies, including leading vendors in the cigarette and tobacco industry who were seeking analysis on the value chain for cigarette and tobacco production.

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

