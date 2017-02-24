Technavio has announced the top eight leading vendors in their recentglobal QSFP module marketreport until 2021. Technavio analysts decide the key vendors based on product quality, product portfolio, geographical presence, and significant investment in R&D.

The research study by Technavio on the global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module marketfor 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on end-user (data communication and telecommunication) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global QSFP module market size is projected to grow to USD 1.7 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The rising number of optical fiber communication network connections is one of the key driving factors of the market," says Navin Rajendra, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global QSFP module market is currently witnessing moderate competition, due to a high level of focus on the development of industry standards for optical transceiver modules. Vendors are venturing towards finding new applications of QSFP modules in data centers and the identification of technology best suited for 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps QSFP modules. Shortwave wavelength division multiplexing (SWDM) is finding increasing importance in the market as it enables the end users to use the existing infrastructure for high data transmission speed by utilizing wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) and vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser (VCSEL).

Top eight vendors in the global QSFP module market

Finisar

Finisar is a global provider of optical components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. Some of its optical transceiver products include CFP, CFP2, CFP4, CXP, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, XFP, and X2.

InnoLight Technology

InnoLight Technology is one of the leading providers of optical transceiver modules in China. It offers its products in Europe, Israel, Japan, North America, South Korea, and Russia. Its optical transceiver modules portfolio includes CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, and XFP.

Lumentum Operations

Lumentum Operations is a global provider of optical products across data communication and telecommunication segments. It also provides photonic products such as commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science applications. Some of its optical transceiver products include CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, and XFP.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation is involved in the manufacturing and selling of optoelectronic products for data communication and telecommunication segments. Its optical transceiver product portfolio includes CFP, CFP2, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, and SFP+.

Oclaro

Oclaro is a global provider of optical components and subsystems for data communication and telecommunication applications. Its optical transceiver product portfolio includes CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, XFP, and X2.

Oplink Communications

Oplink Communications is involved in the manufacturing and selling of optical networking components, modules, and subsystems. Its optical transceiver product portfolio includes CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, and XFP.

Source Photonics

Source Photonics manufactures and sells optical transceiver products across data communication and telecommunication segments. Its product portfolio of optical transceivers includes CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, and XFP

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries is a global manufacturer of the optical fiber and optical components for data communication and telecommunication applications. It offers optical transceiver modules such as CFP, CFP2, CFP4, QSFP, QSFP28, SFP, SFP+, and XFP.

