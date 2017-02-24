Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Control Valve Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Europe Control Valve Market is estimated to grow from US$1.803 billion in 2015 to US$2.521 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period.

New and stricter regulations for ballast water treatment are boosting the demand for control valves.

Expanding production of oil and gas from subsea sources is augmenting the requirement of efficient and expensive industrial control valves. High labor costs in European countries are forcing manufacturers to shift towards automation system in process industries. This is further propelling the growth of control valve market in Europe. Development of nuclear power infrastructure in France will bolster the growth of European Control Valve market during the forecast period.

Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are Emerson Process Management, Crane, IMI PLC, Pentair, and Flowserve Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Control Valve Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Europe Control Valve Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)

7. Europe Control Valve Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

Emerson Process Management

Crane

IMI PLC

Pentair

Flowserve Corporation

