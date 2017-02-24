Technavio's latest report on the global system integration services marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global system integration services (SIS) market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on services (IT services and consulting services), end-user (BFSI, government, telecom, retail, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global system integration services market is projected to reach USD 496.5 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period. The highest incremental growth will generate from the Americas, driven by increased IT spending into system integration solutions.

The top three emerging trends driving the global system integration services market according to Technavio information and communications technology (ICT) research analysts are:

Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions

Rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services

Advent of hybrid integration technology

Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions

"Organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructure and adopting cost-effective and flexible solutions like cloud computing. These solutions help organizations move their supply chain management systems to the cloud and integrate with other back office systems," says Amit Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Cloud-based integration services enable enterprises to exchange data within or outside enterprises for commercial applications. Additionally, the introduction of software as a service (SaaS) technology has enhanced designing, developing, and delivering of applications. Cloud computing has evolved to an easier, flexible, and scalable interface that enhances the agility of business processes, thereby driving market growth.

Rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services

The implementation of big data and other analytical tools aid organizations in streamlining key decision-making processes. Big data and analytical services integrated with back-end systems of organizations provide valuable information collected from external and internal sources, which helps in predicting consumer behavior in the marketplace. Data integration services also reduce data redundancy and increase transparency of systems, which is leading to the increased adoption of system integration services.

Advent of hybrid integration technology

"The hybrid integration framework integrates on-premises software solutions and cloud-based software and platform solutions. They allow users to save on investments made into legacy systems by integrating new applications on the existing platform," says Amit.

The hybrid integration technology supports programs such as bring your own device (BYOD), which is getting recognition in organizations looking to minimize capital expenditure. The adoption of hybrid integration technology is popular among firms for which data confidentiality is a primary concern. With the help of hybrid integration solutions, confidentiality of data stored in on-premises can be ensured, which makes SIS an attractive option for many organizations.

