sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,178 Euro		-0,004
-2,20 %
WKN: A0CAKK ISIN: CA65626P1018 Ticker-Symbol: NQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORONT RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORONT RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,176
0,188
20:52
0,176
0,188
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORONT RESOURCES LTD
NORONT RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORONT RESOURCES LTD0,178-2,20 %