

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Friday afternoon. The buck has recovered from its early weakness against the Euro and the British pound, but continues to lose ground against the Japanese Yen. A pair of U.S. economic reports were released this morning, the results of which proved mixed.



After reporting a steep drop in U.S. new home sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that new home sales rebounded in the month of January. The report said new home sales climbed by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 555,000 in January after slumping by 7.0 percent to a revised 535,000 in December.



However, economists had expected new home sales to jump by 7.5 percent to 576,000 from the 536,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. pulled back by less than initially estimated in the month of February, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for February was upwardly revised to 96.3 from a preliminary reading of 95.7. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 96.0.



The dollar dropped to a 4-session low of $1.0617 against the Euro Friday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.0565.



French consumer sentiment remained stable in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. In February, the consumer confidence index held steady at 100, its long-term average. The reading came in line with expectations.



Italy's business confidence reached its highest level in more than a year in February, while consumer sentiment weakened to a five-month low, survey results from Istat showed Friday.



The composite business confidence index improved to 104.0 in February from 103.3 a month ago. The score reached its highest level since December 2015, when it was 105.6.



Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index dropped to a 5-month low of 106.6 in February from 108.6 in January.



This was the lowest score since September, when the reading was 106.3. Economists had forecast a score of 108.8 for February.



The buck dipped to an early low of $1.2569 against the pound sterling Friday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2455.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a one-year high in January, the British Bankers' Association said Friday. The number of mortgage approvals rose to 44,657 in January from 43,581 in the prior month. This was the highest since January 2016, when approvals totaled 45,794.



The greenback has extended its losses against the Japanese Yen from the previous two sessions and has tumbled to a 2-week low of Y112.115 from a high of around Y113.775 on Tuesday.



