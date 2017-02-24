Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Torque Sensor Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

The Torque Sensor Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.29% to reach a total market size of US$1.744 billion by 2021, from US$1.081 billion in 2015.

This technology is being increasingly used on account of increasing application across various industries such as healthcare and automotive, among others. Technological advancement and high demand for precise and accurate torque measurement serves as a key factor for the growth of this market.

Rising demand of these sensors in the healthcare sector due to emergence of medical robotics and focus on providing better healthcare services is also boosting the market growth.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Kistler Instrumente, Honeywell International, Datum Electronics, PCB Piezotronics, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, DEPRAG Schulz and Crane Electronics Ltd., among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Torque Sensor Market Forecast by Type (US billion)

6. Torque Sensor Market Forecast by Industry Verticals (US$ billion)

7. Torque Sensor Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

Kistler Instrumente

Honeywell International Datum Electronics

PCB Piezotronics

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

DEPRAG Schulz

Crane Electronics

Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics, Sensors, Automotive Sensors