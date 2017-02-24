Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) will hold its annual London Investor Meeting on Monday, 24 April 2017. Event and registration details will be posted to our website, www.pershingsquareholdings.com, in late March.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

