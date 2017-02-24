Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 2022" report to their offering.
The global pet food market was worth around US$ 89 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2009-2016.
An increase in the number of pets, especially dogs and cats, has been recognized worldwide. Humanization of pets has led owners to treat their pets as family and feed them the right food according to their age and breed. A growing concern among pet owners regarding their pets' health has increased their expenditure on nutritious pet foods.
They are essentially looking for specialized and higher-quality pet food. This has led to a radical increase in the production of pet foods worldwide.
Premiumization has also led to a number of innovations in the taste and flavour of the pet products, with recipes showing a strong influence from human dining. This has provided a great scope of expansion for the pet food market globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Pet Food Industry
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 North America
7 Market by Pet Type
8 Market by Product Type
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Pet Food Manufacturing Process
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
14 Key Player Profiles
- Mars Petcare Inc.
- Nestlé Purina PetCare
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Big Heart Pet Brands
