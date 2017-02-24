Learn more about IEEE 5G activities at Mobile World Congress 2017

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced that the IEEE 5G Initiative has established a number of activities intended to help connect the unconnected and support accelerated realization of 5G technologies and the corresponding wave of innovation. Information on IEEE 5G activities in the areas of education, a Technology Roadmap, standardization, publications, and regional IEEE 5G Summits can be found at the IEEE 5G web portal.

"The advancement of 5G technologies requires a great deal of consideration relative to the development of 5G use cases and their context for application throughout the real world," said Ashutosh Dutta, co-chair of the IEEE 5G initiative and lead member of technical staff at AT&T. "IEEE 5G is able to build upon IEEE work in several key emerging technology initiatives such as IoT, Smart Cities, Smart Materials, and Brain and Digital Senses. The initiative is also benefited by the global resources of 17 IEEE Societies encompassing network and communications layers, hardware, radio, signal processing, power and energy, and applications. Accessing the technical breadth and depth of IEEE, we will help unlock the potential of the broader 5G ecosystem."

IEEE 5G supports the advancement of next generation technologies, concepts, and innovation. From technology road-mapping to "Frugal 5G", ethics in artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles, to its education and standardization efforts and events, the IEEE 5G Initiative offers a number of efforts with which to engage. For example, because many aspects of 5G are in developing and evolutionary stages, the IEEE 5G Summits around the world are grassroots events advancing 5G with regional considerations in mind. The next IEEE 5G Summit is on 17 March 2017 in Kolkata, India.

"One of the most important aspects of progressing the 5G narrative is that we are collectively thinking about the concept with a common global understanding of what it is and what it is not," said Gerhard Fettweis, co-chair of the IEEE 5G Initiative, senior research scientist at the International Computer Science Institute, and Vodafone chair professor at TU Dresden. "4G, even though very successful, has still not brought broadband Internet to nearly half the world population. This is why we are taking the time to host 5G Summits around the world, educating, understanding, and integrating this feedback into our collective thinking so we may develop the appropriate contextual outputs."

"We see one of the most positive aspects of our work in enabling connectedness," said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director of the IEEE Standards Association. "For example, the 'Frugal 5G' concept, with its lower investment requirement, will be important to realizing connectedness in many developing areas. For many regions of developing countries, one could use and possibly further adapt specific aspects of 5G that fit their needs and can promote economic development without necessarily implementing the full menu. This would contribute to the idea of an inclusive 5G."

Those interested in advancing next generation technologies through their contributions are invited to connect with the IEEE 5G Initiative. Learn more at 5g.ieee.org, or at IEEE Booth 7L71 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February - 2 March 2017, or connect via these social media channels:

Twitter: @5GIEEE

· LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8560944

· Collabratec: https://ieee-collabratec.ieee.org/app/community/76/activities

· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ieee5g/

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170224005765/en/

Contacts:

Interprose for IEEE

Renee Ayer

+1 630-587-6476

renee.ayer@interprosepr.com

or

IEEE

Harold Tepper, Senior Program Director Future Directions

+1 732-465-6671

h.tepper@ieee.org