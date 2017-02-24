ROCKVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Savantage Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise information technology and business solutions to the Federal government, has been awarded a J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). JETS is a $6B Total Ceiling Value vehicle with an eight year period of performance. As a Prime contractor on the unrestricted track, Savantage will compete for task orders to support technology service requirements across the DLA Information Operations Enterprise, and program offices, in all 21 task areas. The JETS vehicle encompasses the full range of IT services, technical and management expertise that support applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, and systems, across the DLA IT Enterprise. Additionally, the acquisition also supports administrative program management support for IT program offices and the DLA Information Operations (J6) Office.

Ms. Lisa Kazor, founder and CEO of Savantage, stated, "This is a major IDIQ win for Savantage, and allows us to continue expanding our presence in the DLA community. Through both the DLA JETS prime contract and the Army's PMSS3 prime contract, Savantage is well positioned to deliver our high quality and innovative technology and business solutions to the Defense customer."

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a CMMI® Level 3 software development organization and a ISO 9001:2008 certified company providing a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies.

About Defense Logistics Agency

As America's combat logistics support agency, the DLA provides the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, other federal agencies and partner nation armed forces with a full spectrum of logistics, acquisition and technical services. DLA sources and provides nearly all of the consumable items America's military forces need to operate -- from food, fuel and energy to uniforms, medical supplies and construction material.

