Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd: Endurance Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

PEMBROKE, Bermuda - February 24, 2017 - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ENH) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $20.1 million and $0.30 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2016 versus net income of $91.4 million and $1.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2015.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Endurance reported net income available to common shareholders of $333.2 million and $4.93 per diluted common share versus net income of $311.3 million and $5.73 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2015. Book value per diluted share was $68.66 at December 31, 2016, up 4.9% from December 31, 2015.

Operating Highlights

Operating highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Gross premiums written of $692.9 million, an increase of 34.4% compared to the same period in 2015.

Net premiums written of $364.3 million, an increase of 25.7% compared to the same period in 2015.

Combined ratio of 93.7% compared to 76.2% for the same period in 2015.

An overall net negative financial impact from catastrophe losses related to current quarter events of $59.6 million, consisting of net loss expenses of $74.7 million partially offset by $9.5 million in net reinstatement premiums and $5.6 million of amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Net loss ratio of 61.7% compared to 42.2% for the same period in 2015, which was impacted by 11.7 percentage points of catastrophe losses from current quarter events. The net loss ratio for the current quarter was impacted by favorable prior year loss reserve development of $47.6 million or 7.9 percentage points compared to $60.1 million or 10.5 percentage points for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net investment income of $59.2 million, an increase of $36.0 million from the same period in 2015.

Net foreign exchange gains included in net income of $11.6 million, which were largely offset by foreign currency translation adjustments included in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Adjusted operating income of $55.8 million and $0.82 per diluted common share, a decrease of 51.0% and 51.5%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2015.

Net income return on average common equity for the quarter of 0.4% or 1.7% on an annualized basis while adjusted operating return on average common equity for the quarter was 1.2% or 4.8% on an annualized basis.

Operating highlights for the year ended December 31, 2016:

Gross premiums written of $4,202.2 million, an increase of 26.5% compared to the same period in 2015.

Net premiums written of $2,369.9 million, an increase of 21.5% compared to the same period in 2015.

Combined ratio of 88.1% compared to 82.9% for the same period in 2015.

An overall net negative financial impact from catastrophe losses in 2016 of $140.4 million, consisting of net loss expenses of $174.9 million partially offset by $21.5 million in net reinstatement premiums and $13.0 million of amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Net loss ratio of 55.9% compared to 46.4% for the same period in 2015, which was impacted by 9.8 percentage points of catastrophe losses from 2016 events. The net loss ratio for the current period also included favorable prior year loss reserve development of $221.6 million or 9.4 percentage points compared to $243.5 million or 12.3 percentage points for the same period in 2015.

Net investment income of $176.6 million, an increase of $62.8 million over the same period in 2015.

Net foreign exchange gains included in net income of $74.7 million, which were offset by foreign currency translation adjustments included in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Adjusted operating income of $297.8 million and $4.41 per diluted common share, a decrease of 10.3% and a decrease per share of 27.8% compared to the same period in 2015 due to the weighted average impact of common shares issued related to Endurance's acquisition of Montpelier.

Net income return on average common equity for the year of 7.2%, while adjusted operating return on average common equity for the year was 6.5%.

Insurance Segment

Operating highlights for Endurance's Insurance segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2016:

Gross premiums written of $573.4 million, an increase of $141.1 million or 32.7% from the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-agriculture lines of business, which include casualty and other specialty, professional lines and property, marine/energy and aviation lines of business grew 39.9% from a year ago driven by new business generated from added underwriting teams, as well as the renewal of business written in the Company's Lloyd's syndicate. The agriculture insurance line of business declined 16.5% primarily due to reduced commodity prices and modest policy count reductions resulting from re-underwriting of the crop/hail portfolio.

Net premiums written of $243.0 million, an increase of $31.9 million or 15.1% from the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-agriculture lines of business increased 12.5% due to strong growth in gross premiums written partially offset by increased cessions through whole account quota shares as well as individual cessions by line of business. The agriculture line of business increased 54.2% due to timing of reinsurance purchases partially offset by reduced commodity prices.

Combined ratio of 99.3% compared to 84.7% for the same period in 2015. The net loss ratio increased 14.3 percentage points to 70.2% compared to 55.9% for the same period in 2015. The accident year net loss ratio of 77.8% increased 13.9 percentage points predominantly driven by higher levels of current quarter catastrophe activity primarily related to Hurricane Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake, which together impacted the loss ratio by 8.6 percentage points, and higher attritional losses incurred within the property, marine/energy and aviation lines of business. Partially offsetting this increase was a lower accident year loss ratio within the agriculture line of business due to favorable crop conditions. The current period's net loss ratio included favorable prior year loss reserve development of $20.1 million or 7.6 percentage points. The general and administrative expense ratio decreased 7.9 percentage points, reflecting increased ceding commission offsets from a larger earned premium base in the current period and reduced incentive compensation expenses reflecting lower profitability, partially offset by increases in personnel expenses attributable to additional teams hired in the year. The acquisition expense ratio increased 8.2 percentage points in the current quarter as lines of business that incur higher acquisition costs accounted for a higher percentage of earned premiums compared to a year ago and the absence in the fourth quarter of 2016 of the earning of premiums acquired from Montpelier that did not have related acquisition costs in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Operating highlights for Endurance's Insurance segment for the year ended December 31, 2016:

Gross premiums written of $2,570.5 million, an increase of $484.6 million or 23.2% over the same period in 2015.

Net premiums written of $1,056.3 million, an increase of 20.0% over the same period in 2015.

Combined ratio of 96.6% compared to 87.5% for the same period in 2015. The combined ratio was impacted by higher net loss and acquisition expense ratios, partially offset by a lower general and administrative expense ratio. The current period's net loss ratio included $77.1 million or 7.6 percentage points of favorable prior year loss reserve development and $31.2 million or 3.1 percentage points of catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, from 2016 events.

Reinsurance Segment

Operating highlights for Endurance's Reinsurance segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2016:

Gross premiums written of $119.5 million, an increase of $36.1 million or 43.3% from the fourth quarter of 2015. The catastrophe line of business increased by $10.4 million due to reinstatement premiums on current quarter events and successful renewals of the combined Endurance and Montpelier portfolios, partially offset by targeted non-renewals and line size reductions in response to the current competitive market. The specialty line of business increased $2.8 million largely due to lower negative premium adjustments and the expansion of new and renewal business for the aviation and trade credit and surety groups of the specialty line of business, partially offset by non-renewals in other lines and the timing of renewals on 2015 contracts that renew in 2017. The property line of business increased $21.7 million, predominantly due the absence of large negative premium adjustments that were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net premiums written of $121.3 million, an increase of $42.7 million or 54.3% from the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase in net premiums written was driven by an increase in gross premiums and positive ceded premium adjustments within the specialty and professional lines of business.

Combined ratio of 84.5% compared to 64.7% for the same period in 2015. The current period's net loss ratio of 54.9% increased 23.4 percentage points compared to 2015. The increase in the current quarter accident year net loss ratio of 19.0 percentage points was predominantly due to catastrophe losses, including Hurricane Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake, which impacted the loss ratio by 14.3 percentage points. The current period's net loss ratio included favorable prior year loss reserve development of $27.4 million or 8.1 percentage points. The 2.1 percentage point increase in the current quarter's acquisition expense ratio was largely attributed to a shift in the mix of business with more earned premiums recorded in the casualty and professional lines, which maintain higher acquisition costs, and the absence in the fourth quarter of 2016 of the earning of premiums acquired from Montpelier that did not have related acquisition costs in the fourth quarter of 2015. The general and administrative expense ratio decreased 5.7 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily as a result of larger earned premiums recorded in the current period, increased ceding commission offsets and lower compensation expenses.



Operating highlights for Endurance's Reinsurance segment for the year ended December 31, 2016:

Gross premiums written of $1,631.7 million, an increase of $396.7 million or 32.1% over the same period in 2015.

Net premiums written of $1,313.7 million, an increase of 22.8% over the same period in 2015.

Combined ratio of 77.9% compared to 69.6% for the same period in 2015. The combined ratio was impacted by a higher net loss ratio partially offset by the lower acquisition and general and administrative expense ratios. The current period's net loss ratio included $144.4 million or 10.7 percentage points of favorable prior year loss reserve development and 20.3 percentage points of net catastrophe losses from 2016 events, which amounted to $143.7 million before reinstatement premiums of $21.5 million.

Investments

Endurance's net investment income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 was $59.2 million and $176.6 million, an increase of $36.0 million and $62.8 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2015. The total investment return of Endurance's cash and investment portfolio was (0.57)% and 2.56% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively, compared to (0.29)% and 0.31% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2015, respectively.

Net investment income benefited from increases in investment income generated from Endurance's trading and available for sale investments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 compared to the same periods in 2015 due to an increase in invested assets. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, Endurance's net investment income on its alternative investment funds and high yield loan funds, which are included in other investments, included gains of $12.6 million and $12.4 million, as compared to losses of $11.8 million and $13.6 million during the same periods in 2015. The ending book yield on Endurance's fixed maturity investments at December 31, 2016 was 2.38%, up from 2.12% at December 31, 2015.

At December 31, 2016, Endurance's fixed maturity and short term investments, which comprises 86.1% of Endurance's investment portfolio, had an average credit quality of AA and a duration of 3.04 years. Endurance's available for sale investment portfolio was in a net unrealized gain position of $61.5 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $74.1 million from December 31, 2015. Endurance recorded in net income, net realized and unrealized investment losses, net of impairments, of $46.1 million and $23.2 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, compared to losses of $22.8 million and gains of $8.9 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2015.

Endurance ended the fourth quarter of 2016 with cash and invested assets of $8.8 billion, which represents a 0.9% decrease from December 31, 2015. Net operating cash inflow was $415.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 versus an inflow of $245.5 million for the same period in 2015.

Capitalization and Shareholders' Equity

At December 31, 2016, Endurance's shareholders' equity was $5.14 billion or $68.66 per diluted common share versus $5.12 billion or $65.48 per diluted common share at December 31, 2015. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, Endurance declared and paid common dividends of $0.38 and $1.52 per share, respectively.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating return on average common equity, adjusted operating income per diluted common share, adjusted operating income allocated to common shareholders and the combined ratio excluding prior year net loss reserve development are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About Endurance Specialty Holdings

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its operating subsidiaries, Endurance writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines and property, marine/energy and aviation lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty lines of reinsurance. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A (Excellent) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Endurance's headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd., Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Endurance, please visit www.endurance.bm .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may include, and Endurance may make related oral forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements may include forward-looking statements both with respect to us in general and the insurance and reinsurance sectors specifically, both as to underwriting and investment matters. Statements which include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "target," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "deliver," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this press release for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or may be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of competitors' pricing policies, greater frequency or severity of claims and loss activity, changes in market conditions in the agriculture insurance industry, termination of or changes in the terms of the U.S. multiple peril crop insurance program, a decreased demand for property and casualty insurance or reinsurance, changes in the availability, cost or quality of reinsurance or retrocessional coverage, our inability to renew business previously underwritten or acquired, our inability to maintain our applicable financial strength ratings, our inability to effectively integrate acquired operations, uncertainties in our reserving process, changes to our tax status, changes in insurance regulations, reduced acceptance of our existing or new products and services, a loss of business from and credit risk related to our broker counterparties, assessments for high risk or otherwise uninsured individuals, possible terrorism or the outbreak of war, a loss of key personnel, political conditions, changes in insurance regulation, changes in accounting policies, our investment performance, the valuation of our invested assets, a breach of our investment guidelines, the unavailability of capital in the future, developments in the world's financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, government intervention in the insurance and reinsurance industry, illiquidity in the credit markets, changes in general economic conditions and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in Endurance's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of Endurance on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this material are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Endurance will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Endurance or its business or operations. Except as required by law, Endurance undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,149,541 $ 1,177,750 Fixed maturity investments, trading, at fair value 2,740,055 1,587,160 Fixed maturity investments, available for sale, at fair value 3,572,766 4,359,019 Short-term investments, trading, at fair value 330,199 394,111 Short-term investments, available for sale, at fair value 78,505 25,685 Equity securities, trading, at fair value 16,056 15,229 Equity securities, available for sale, at fair value 485,085 513,585 Other investments 588,308 872,617 Premiums receivable, net 1,657,752 1,376,328 Insurance and reinsurance balances receivable 110,183 102,403 Deferred acquisition costs 276,639 255,501 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 711,695 498,574 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses 1,213,129 907,944 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 273,789 288,026 Accrued investment income 35,853 30,213 Goodwill and intangible assets 468,374 553,960 Deferred tax asset 71,802 64,164 Net receivable on sales of investments 54,620 31,873 Other assets 288,510 187,383 Total Assets $ 14,122,861 $ 13,241,525 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss expenses $ 4,905,138 $ 4,510,415 Reserve for unearned premiums 1,994,676 1,789,148 Deposit liabilities 14,013 13,674 Reinsurance balances payable 784,162 661,213 Debt 705,292 717,650 Net payable on purchases of investments 181,337 63,442 Deferred tax liability 13,074 17,315 Other liabilities 383,036 344,596 Total Liabilities 8,980,728 8,117,453 Shareholders' Equity Preferred shares Series B, non-cumulative - nil issued and outstanding (2015 - 9,200,000) - 9,200 Series C, non-cumulative - 9,200 issued and outstanding (2015 - 9,200) 9 9 Common shares 67,627,901 issued and outstanding (2015 - 66,797,991) 67,628 66,798 Additional paid-in capital 1,961,917 2,145,836 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,749 ) (46,634 ) Retained earnings 2,911,634 2,681,053 Total Shareholders' Equity Available to the Company 4,882,439 4,856,262 Non-controlling interests 259,694 267,810 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,142,133 5,124,072 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,122,861 $ 13,241,525 Book Value per Common Share Dilutive common shares outstanding 67,759,784 67,136,986 Diluted book value per common share [a] $ 68.66 $ 65.48

Note: All financial information contained herein is unaudited, except the balance sheet data for the year ended December 31, 2015, which was derived from Endurance's audited financial statements.

[a] Excludes the $230 million (2015 - $460.0 million) liquidation value of the preferred shares.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 692,876 $ 515,648 $ 4,202,170 $ 3,320,861 Net premiums written $ 364,339 $ 289,743 $ 2,369,935 $ 1,950,470 Change in unearned premiums 236,366 283,713 (6,275 ) 27,983 Net premiums earned 600,705 573,456 2,363,660 1,978,453 Other underwriting income (loss) 1,071 (7,716 ) (909 ) (3,694 ) Net investment income 59,196 23,180 176,590 113,826 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (45,958 ) (20,238 ) (12,419 ) 12,660 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (122 ) (2,604 ) (10,769 ) (3,715 ) Total revenues 614,892 566,078 2,516,153 2,097,530 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 370,150 242,057 1,321,052 917,108 Acquisition expenses 123,289 90,364 460,483 347,885 General and administrative expenses 53,104 89,143 248,146 259,791 Corporate expenses 16,153 15,219 51,706 114,429 Amortization of intangibles 21,153 16,124 84,624 30,620 Net foreign exchange (gains) losses (11,628 ) (2,190 ) (74,684 ) 26,964 Interest expense 10,807 10,815 43,860 41,260 Total expenses 583,028 461,532 2,135,187 1,738,057 Income before income taxes 31,864 104,546 380,966 359,473 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,389 ) 3,350 181 (4,362 ) Net income 29,475 107,896 381,147 355,111 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (5,674 ) (8,309 ) (24,130 ) (11,016 ) Net income available to the Company 23,801 99,587 357,017 344,095 Preferred dividends (3,652 ) (8,186 ) (23,799 ) (32,750 ) Net income available to common and participating common shareholders $ 20,149 $ 91,401 $ 333,218 $ 311,345 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 1.36 $ 4.94 $ 5.74 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 1.36 $ 4.93 $ 5.73

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars, except ratios)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Insurance Reinsurance Reported Totals Revenues Gross premiums written $ 573,394 $ 119,482 $ 692,876 Ceded premiums written (330,390 ) 1,853 (328,537 ) Net premiums written 243,004 121,335 364,339 Net premiums earned 263,419 337,286 600,705 Other underwriting income - 1,071 1,071 Total underwriting revenues 263,419 338,357 601,776 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 185,074 185,076 370,150 Acquisition expenses 44,764 78,525 123,289 General and administrative expenses 31,830 21,274 53,104 261,668 284,875 546,543 Underwriting income $ 1,751 $ 53,482 $ 55,233 Net investment income 59,196 Corporate expenses (16,153 ) Interest expense (10,807 ) Amortization of intangibles (21,153 ) Net foreign exchange gains 11,628 Net realized and unrealized losses (45,958 ) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (122 ) Income before income taxes $ 31,864 Net loss ratio 70.2 % 54.9 % 61.7 % Acquisition expense ratio 17.0 % 23.3 % 20.5 % General and administrative expense ratio 12.1 % 6.3 % 11.5 % [a] Combined ratio 99.3 % 84.5 % 93.7 %

[a] General and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars, except ratios)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Insurance Reinsurance Reported Totals Revenues Gross premiums written $ 432,254 $ 83,394 $ 515,648 Ceded premiums written (221,156 ) (4,749 ) (225,905 ) Net premiums written 211,098 78,645 289,743 Net premiums earned 253,085 320,371 573,456 Other underwriting loss - (7,716 ) (7,716 ) Total underwriting revenues 253,085 312,655 565,740 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 141,269 100,788 242,057 Acquisition expenses 22,292 68,072 90,364 General and administrative expenses 50,723 38,420 89,143 214,284 207,280 421,564 Underwriting income $ 38,801 $ 105,375 $ 144,176 Net investment income 23,180 Corporate expenses (15,219 ) Interest expense (10,815 ) Amortization of intangibles (16,124 ) Net foreign exchange gains 2,190 Net realized and unrealized losses (20,238 ) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (2,604 ) Income before income taxes $ 104,546 Net loss ratio 55.9 % 31.5 % 42.2 % Acquisition expense ratio 8.8 % 21.2 % 15.8 % General and administrative expense ratio 20.0 % 12.0 % 18.2 % [a] Combined ratio 84.7 % 64.7 % 76.2 %

[a] General and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars, except ratios)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 Insurance Reinsurance Reported Totals Revenues Gross premiums written $ 2,570,494 $ 1,631,676 $ 4,202,170 Ceded premiums written (1,514,240 ) (317,995 ) (1,832,235 ) Net premiums written 1,056,254 1,313,681 2,369,935 Net premiums earned 1,009,375 1,354,285 2,363,660 Other underwriting loss - (909 ) (909 ) Total underwriting revenues 1,009,375 1,353,376 2,362,751 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 684,178 636,874 1,321,052 Acquisition expenses 149,763 310,720 460,483 General and administrative expenses 140,742 107,404 248,146 974,683 1,054,998 2,029,681 Underwriting income $ 34,692 $ 298,378 $ 333,070 Net investment income 176,590 Corporate expenses (51,706 ) Interest expense (43,860 ) Amortization of intangibles (84,624 ) Net foreign exchange gains 74,684 Net realized and unrealized losses (12,419 ) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (10,769 ) Income before income taxes $ 380,966 Net loss ratio 67.9 % 47.1 % 55.9 % Acquisition expense ratio 14.8 % 22.9 % 19.5 % General and administrative expense ratio 13.9 % 7.9 % 12.7 % [a] Combined ratio 96.6 % 77.9 % 88.1 %

[a] General and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars, except ratios)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 Insurance Reinsurance Reported Totals Revenues Gross premiums written $ 2,085,901 $ 1,234,960 $ 3,320,861 Ceded premiums written (1,205,528 ) (164,863 ) (1,370,391 ) Net premiums written 880,373 1,070,097 1,950,470 Net premiums earned 824,552 1,153,901 1,978,453 Other underwriting loss - (3,694 ) (3,694 ) Total underwriting revenues 824,552 1,150,207 1,974,759 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 500,867 416,241 917,108 Acquisition expenses 80,252 267,633 347,885 General and administrative expenses 140,012 119,779 259,791 721,131 803,653 1,524,784 Underwriting income $ 103,421 $ 346,554 $ 449,975 Net investment income 113,826 Corporate expenses (114,429 ) Interest expense (41,260 ) Amortization of intangibles (30,620 ) Net foreign exchange losses (26,964 ) Net realized and unrealized gains 12,660 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (3,715 ) Income before income taxes $ 359,473 Net loss ratio 60.8 % 36.0 % 46.4 % Acquisition expense ratio 9.7 % 23.2 % 17.6 % General and administrative expense ratio 17.0 % 10.4 % 18.9 % [a] Combined ratio 87.5 % 69.6 % 82.9 %

[a] General and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RATIOS

As Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 70.2 % 55.9 % 54.9 % 31.5 % 61.7 % 42.2 % Acquisition expense ratio 17.0 % 8.8 % 23.3 % 21.2 % 20.5 % 15.8 % General and administrative expense ratio 12.1 % 20.0 % 6.3 % 12.0 % 11.5 % [a] 18.2 % [a] Combined ratio [b] 99.3 % 84.7 % 84.5 % 64.7 % 93.7 % 76.2 % Effect of Prior Year Net Loss Reserve Development Favorable / (Unfavorable) Three Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 7.6 % 8.0 % 8.1 % 12.5 % 7.9 % 10.5 % Net of Prior Year Net Loss Reserve Development Three Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 77.8 % 63.9 % 63.0 % 44.0 % 69.6 % 52.7 % Acquisition expense ratio 17.0 % 8.8 % 23.3 % 21.2 % 20.5 % 15.8 % General and administrative expense ratio 12.1 % 20.0 % 6.3 % 12.0 % 11.5 % [a] 18.2 % [a] Combined ratio [b] 106.9 % 92.7 % 92.6 % 77.2 % 101.6 % 86.7 % [a] The total general and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses. [b] The combined ratio is the sum of the net loss, acquisition expense and general and administrative expense ratios, and the total combined ratio includes corporate expenses. Endurance presents the combined ratio as a measure that is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information. The combined ratio, excluding prior year net loss reserve development, enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze Endurance's results of underwriting activities in a manner similar to how management analyzes Endurance's underlying business performance. The combined ratio, net of prior year net loss reserve development, should not be viewed as a substitute for the combined ratio.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RATIOS

As Reported Twelve Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 67.9 % 60.8 % 47.1 % 36.0 % 55.9 % 46.4 % Acquisition expense ratio 14.8 % 9.7 % 22.9 % 23.2 % 19.5 % 17.6 % General and administrative expense ratio 13.9 % 17.0 % 7.9 % 10.4 % 12.7 % [a] 18.9 % [a] Combined ratio [b] 96.6 % 87.5 % 77.9 % 69.6 % 88.1 % 82.9 % Effect of Prior Year Net Loss Reserve Development Favorable / (Unfavorable) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 7.6 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 14.0 % 9.4 % 12.3 % Net of Prior Year Net Loss Reserve Development Twelve Months Ended December 31, Insurance Reinsurance Total 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ratio 75.5 % 70.7 % 57.8 % 50.0 % 65.3 % 58.7 % Acquisition expense ratio 14.8 % 9.7 % 22.9 % 23.2 % 19.5 % 17.6 % General and administrative expense ratio 13.9 % 17.0 % 7.9 % 10.4 % 12.7 % [a] 18.9 % [a] Combined ratio [b] 104.2 % 97.4 % 88.6 % 83.6 % 97.5 % 95.2 % [a] The total general and administrative expense ratio includes general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses. [b] The combined ratio is the sum of the net loss, acquisition expense and general and administrative expense ratios, and the total combined ratio includes corporate expenses. Endurance presents the combined ratio as a measure that is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information. The combined ratio, excluding prior year net loss reserve development, enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze Endurance's results of underwriting activities in a manner similar to how management analyzes Endurance's underlying business performance. The combined ratio, net of prior year net loss reserve development, should not be viewed as a substitute for the combined ratio.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

GROSS AND NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars)

The following tables show Endurance's gross and net premiums written for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written Insurance Agriculture $ 46,256 $ 20,225 $ 55,372 $ 13,119 Casualty and other specialty 172,578 71,583 138,956 73,704 Professional lines 164,026 66,730 112,917 51,765 Property, marine/energy and aviation 190,534 84,466 125,009 72,510 Subtotal Insurance $ 573,394 $ 243,004 $ 432,254 $ 211,098 Reinsurance Catastrophe $ 17,435 $ 17,168 7,014 4,083 Property 21,360 21,455 (291 ) (455 ) Casualty 28,671 27,742 27,474 27,455 Professional lines 38,861 39,014 38,807 38,807 Specialty 13,155 15,956 10,390 8,755 Subtotal Reinsurance $ 119,482 $ 121,335 $ 83,394 $ 78,645 Total $ 692,876 $ 364,339 $ 515,648 $ 289,743

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

GROSS AND NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN BY SEGMENT

(in thousands of United States dollars)

The following tables show Endurance's gross and net premiums written for the year ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written Insurance Agriculture $ 760,877 $ 274,952 $ 840,445 $ 267,890 Casualty and other specialty 657,558 281,256 514,203 248,554 Professional lines 461,552 191,596 344,482 156,918 Property, marine/energy and aviation 690,507 308,450 386,771 207,011 Subtotal Insurance $ 2,570,494 $ 1,056,254 $ 2,085,901 $ 880,373 Reinsurance Catastrophe $ 506,300 $ 336,413 $ 311,914 $ 194,662 Property 250,447 243,697 209,392 205,999 Casualty 245,092 243,154 176,506 176,487 Professional lines 256,337 254,148 248,610 248,610 Specialty 373,500 236,269 288,538 244,339 Subtotal Reinsurance $ 1,631,676 $ 1,313,681 $ 1,234,960 $ 1,070,097 Total $ 4,202,170 $ 2,369,935 $ 3,320,861 $ 1,950,470

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In presenting the Company's results, management has included and discussed certain non-GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, better explain the Company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income is an internal performance measure used by the Company in the management of its operations. Adjusted operating income represents operational results excluding, as applicable, net realized and unrealized (losses) gains, net impairment losses recognized in earnings and net foreign exchange (gains) losses because the amount of these gains or losses is heavily influenced by, and fluctuates in part, according to the availability of market opportunities. The Company believes these amounts are largely independent of its business and underwriting process and including them distorts the analysis of trends in its operations. In addition to presenting net income determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company believes that showing adjusted operating income enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze the Company's results of operations in a manner similar to to that used by management to analyze the Company's underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP net income.

Adjusted operating income per diluted common share are internal performance measures used by Endurance in the management of its operations. Adjusted operating income allocated to common shareholders (which excludes unvested restricted shares outstanding which are considered participating) per diluted common share represents adjusted operating income divided by weighted average dilutive common shares, which has been calculated in accordance with the two-class method under U.S. GAAP. Endurance believes that showing adjusted operating income per dilutive common share enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze Endurance's results of operations in a manner similar to that used by management to analyze the Company's underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income per dilutive common share should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP net income per dilutive common share.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) is comprised using the average common equity calculated as the arithmetic average of the beginning and ending common equity balances by quarter for stated periods. Return on Beginning Equity (ROBE) is comprised using the beginning common equity for stated periods. The Company presents various measures of Return on Equity that are commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following is a reconciliation of Endurance's net income, net income per basic or diluted common share, net income allocated to common shareholders under the two-class method and annualized return on average common equity to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income per basic or diluted common share, adjusted operating income allocated to common shareholders under the two-class method and annualized adjusted operating return on average common equity (all non-GAAP measures) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

(amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and ratios) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income available to the Company $ 23,801 $ 99,587 $ 357,017 $ 344,095 (Less) add after-tax items: Net foreign exchange (gains) losses (11,628 ) (2,190 ) (74,684 ) 26,964 Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 45,958 20,238 12,419 (12,660 ) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings 122 2,604 10,769 3,715 Income tax expense 1,150 1,651 16,029 2,661 Adjusted operating income before preferred dividends $ 59,403 $ 121,890 $ 321,550 $ 364,775 Preferred dividends (3,652 ) (8,186 ) (23,799 ) (32,750 ) Adjusted operating income allocated to common and participating common shareholders $ 55,751 $ 113,704 $ 297,751 $ 332,025 Adjusted operating income allocated to common shareholders under the two-class method $ 54,640 $ 110,808 $ 291,520 $ 322,696 Weighted average diluted common shares 66,382,373 65,404,645 66,135,372 52,828,503 Adjusted operating income per diluted common share [b] $ 0.82 $ 1.69 $ 4.41 $ 6.11 Average common equity [a] $ 4,694,342 $ 4,381,566 $ 4,599,647 $ 3,415,086 Adjusted operating return on average common equity 1.2 % 2.6 % 6.5 % 9.7 % Annualized adjusted operating return on average common equity 4.8 % 10.4 % 6.5 % 9.7 % Net income available to the Company $ 23,801 $ 99,587 $ 357,017 $ 344,095 Preferred dividends (3,652 ) (8,186 ) (23,799 ) (32,750 ) Net income available to common and participating common shareholders $ 20,149 $ 91,401 $ 333,218 $ 311,345 Net income allocated to common shareholders under the two-class method $ 20,149 $ 89,073 $ 326,245 $ 302,596 Net income per diluted common share [b] $ 0.30 $ 1.36 $ 4.93 $ 5.73 Return on average common equity, Net income 0.4 % 2.1 % 7.2 % 9.1 % Annualized return on average common equity, Net income 1.7 % 8.3 % 7.2 % 9.1 %

[a] Average common equity is calculated as the quarterly weighted average of the beginning and ending common equity balances for the stated period, which excludes the $230 million (December 31, 2015 - $460 million) liquidation value of the preferred shares.

[b] Represents diluted income per share calculated under the two-class method which was the lower of the treasury stock method and the two-class method.

ENDURANCE SPECIALTY HOLDINGS LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Net negative financial impact includes the sum of net losses and loss expenses, reinstatement premiums assumed and ceded and non-controlling interests related to specific catastrophe events occurring in the current periods. The Company believes that showing the net negative financial impact of the catastrophe related events enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze the Company's results of operations in a manner similar to that used by management to analyze the Company's underlying business performance.

The following is a reconciliation of Endurance's net losses and loss expenses, net reinstatement premiums and non-controlling interest related to catastrophe events occurring in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 to the net negative financial impact (non-GAAP measure) of these events on net income available to the Company for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016:

(amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except ratio) Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 Catastrophe Impact Net loss ratio impact Catastrophe Impact Net loss ratio impact Net losses and loss expenses $ 74,743 $ 174,899 Less: net reinstatement premiums 9,454 21,490 Net negative financial impact on net income 65,289 11.7 % 153,409 9.8 % Less: net negative financial impact attributable to non-controlling interest 5,640 13,020 Net negative financial impact on net income available to the Company $ 59,649 $ 140,389

Total investment return is calculated by dividing net investment income, net realized and unrealized (losses) gains, net impairment losses recognized in earnings, and net decrease in unrealized gains (losses) included in other comprehensive income after deferred tax offsets by average invested assets at fair value. The Company utilizes and presents the total investment return in order to better disclose the performance of the Company's investments and to show the components of the Company's ROE.

The following is a reconciliation of Endurance's net investment income, net realized and unrealized (losses) gains, net impairment losses recognized in earnings and net decrease in unrealized gains (losses) included in other comprehensive income before deferred tax offsets to total investment income and total investment return (non-GAAP measures) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net investment income $ 59,196 $ 23,180 $ 176,590 $ 113,826 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (45,958 ) (20,238 ) (12,419 ) 12,660 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (122 ) (2,604 ) (10,769 ) (3,715 ) Net (decrease) increase in unrealized gains (losses) included in other comprehensive income, after deferred tax offsets (63,610 ) (26,342 ) 74,121 (98,738 ) Total investment income $ (50,494 ) $ (26,004 ) $ 227,523 $ 24,033 Average invested assets and cash at fair value [a] 8,816,957 8,909,284 8,873,693 7,760,336 Total investment return (0.57 )% (0.29 )% 2.56 % 0.31 %

[a] Average invested assets and cash at fair value includes total trading, available for sale and other investments, cash and cash equivalents, net receivable on sales of investments and net payable on purchase of investments.

# # #





