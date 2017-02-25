Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) announced today that its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2017, are available on the company's website, www.pacificdrilling.com, in the "SEC Filings" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section. Shareholders may also request a free hard copy of the filing, which includes the company's complete 2016 audited financial statements, by emailing Investor@pacificdrilling.com or by dialing +1 832-255-0600.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, floating rig drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including its current Fleet Status, please visit www.pacificdrilling.com.

