MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. PST





San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.

