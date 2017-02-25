Mobile World Congress Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), a leading fingerprint sensor provider, will be debuting its brand new under glass fingerprint sensor that can be used with a cover glass of over 1000um at MWC Barcelona 2017 from February 27th to March 2nd at Hall 1, Booth 1G45 in the Fira Gran Via.

Fingerprint sensors which can be placed under the cover glass of mobile devices are the next step in the evolution of fingerprint sensor technology. In the past, some lesser technologies have attempted to do this, but at a cost of system level reliability a certain area of the cover glass needs to be etched so that the signal can get through. The new under cover glass sensor from Egis requires no etching, and will be able to penetrate over 1000 micrometers of glass, allowing the user to have a seamless fingerprint authentication experience without having to reduce the quality and durability of the phone.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Our proprietary matching algorithm offers the best FAR/FRR performance in the market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch office located in China, subsidiaries in Japan and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

