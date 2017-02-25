The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is proud to announce that its founder, Joe Kiani, was recognized with two special honors at the 5th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit, held February 3-4, 2017.

Kiani received the European Patient Blood Management (PBM) Network Platinum Award from Kai Zacharowski, MD, PhD, FRCA, and Patrick Meybohm, MD, Department of Anesthesiology, Intensive Care Medicine Pain Therapy, at the University Hospital Frankfurt, Germany. The award recognizes Kiani for providing the impetus to launch the European PBM Network and for the PSMF's focus on Anemia and Blood Transfusions as one of its 13 Actionable Patient Safety Solutions.

During the award presentation, Dr. Zacharowski expressed his gratitude to Kiani and the PSMF: "Thank you from the European side to the American side. Thank you to all of you who were supporting us and helping us be successful, not for us being successful, but for all of our patients."

The second award was presented on behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) by Patrick Conway, MD, MSc, Acting Administrator, Deputy Administrator for Innovation and Quality CMS Chief Medical Officer. The award recognizes the partnership with Kiani and the PSMF that contributed to three CMS leaders receiving the prestigious Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal ("SAMMIEs") 2016 Federal Employee of the Year Award from the Partnership for Public Service. The SAMMIE acknowledged the CMS's highly effective patient safety work that resulted in more than 3 million harms prevented, more than $28 billion in cost savings, and approximately 125,000 lives saved through 2015.

Dr. Conway remarked, "The leadership and support of Joe Kiani and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation for Partnership for Patients, and our shared work together, were key elements in achieving these extraordinary results. Thank you for all that you have done. We are grateful to be teaming with you on this important work."

"I'm very humbled to accept these awards on behalf of all of the volunteers, employees and board members of the Patient Safety Movement. To be recognized by such highly esteemed colleagues in the worldwide effort to improve patient safety is gratifying, but I'm even more gratified by what these awards really represent: lives saved and real progress in eliminating preventable patient deaths," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "Unfortunately, our work is far from over; but, I know by continuing to partner with incredible and dedicated patient advocates, like Dr. Zacharowski and Dr. Conway, we can reach zero preventable deaths by the year 2020."

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world's best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

