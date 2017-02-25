CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") announced that is has successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through the closing of a new term loan and the restructuring of an existing credit facility.

On February 17, 2017, Harvest entered into an agreement with a Korean based bank that allowed Harvest to borrow $500 million through a three year fixed rate term loan. This term loan was drawn down today and proceeds were used to repay credit facility borrowings. In addition, earlier today, Harvest entered into a new three year $500 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks. The new term loan and amended credit facility replace the Company's $1 billion revolving credit facility which was to mature in April of this year. Both the term loan and new syndicated revolving credit facility are guaranteed by KNOC. The new syndicated revolving credit facility is secured by a first floating charge over all of the assets of Harvest and its material subsidiaries and contains no financial covenants.

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project under construction and development in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at www.knoc.co.kr/ENG/main.jsp.

ADVISORY

Certain information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factor that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes and the actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Although management believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available on the date such forward-looking statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although we consider such information reasonable at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Harvest assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances, estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

