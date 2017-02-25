VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT)(CSE: MVT.CN)(OTC PINK: MTEHF)(FRANKFURT: M1N) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non brokered Private Placement and has issued a total of 3,037,500 units for an aggregate total of $607,500. Each unit was offered at $0.20 per Unit and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for the first year and at an exercise price of $0.40 thereafter, the warrants are also subject to an accelerated expiration clause.

The securities issued are subject to a four month and one day trading restriction to June 25 2017. The proceeds raised will be used for working capital and to further the Company's plans to acquire assets worldwide.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation.

