North American public and private network operators can now leverage a world-class fully integrated LoRaWAN IoT solution to accelerate their network and service rollout.

Actility, the industry leader in Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) and TEKTELIC Communications, a major provider of industrial grade LoRaWAN IoT gateways, today announced that TEKTELIC's industry-leading Kona Macro IOT Gateway is now fully integrated with Actility's ThingPark™ Platform. The combination of these two powerful solutions creates a highly differentiated end-to-end platform that provides significant and immediate benefits to network operators, including day-one scalability, carrier grade resiliency and rapid deployment, reducing the time required to on-board vertical IOT applications.

The Kona Macro is an advanced implementation of a 72 channel LoRaWAN gateway for the North American ISM band. It supports a number of unique features that significantly improve RF performance. It is the first LoRaWAN gateway on the market that supports Full Duplex operation which permits continuous reception on all 72 uplink channels, while allowing simultaneous transmission on all 8 of the downlink channels. By supporting two LoRa Antennas the Kona Macro can utilize antenna diversity to improve receiver performance in the presence of multipath fading and on the transmit side, multiple transmit channels can be utilized simultaneously resulting in much higher system downlink capacity. To mitigate out-of-band interference, the Kona Macro comes with built-in bandpass filters which reject the adjacent frequency bands (Paging, Cellular and others) resulting in superior performance of the overall system and network.

"The TEKTELIC Kona Macro, is an outstanding complement to our ThingsPark Platform as it drives the type of scalability our solution was built to support. This combination offers a superior solution for public and private service providers that need to deploy massive scalability," says Boris Lacroix, EVP Products at Actility.

Actility's ThingPark Suite enables scalable LPWA networks and interoperable IoT applications and services. ThingPark Wireless is a core network management and supervision solution for LPWA connectivity designed from the beginning for carrier-grade solutions, and already deployed in over half the national LPWA network rollouts globally. ThingPark OS is a central IoT management service to connect sensors to applications with bidirectional interactions. ThingPark X is a data analytics and control framework which exposes data from connected things to applications and connects with cloud platforms, and also offers off the shelf IoT industrial applications. ThingPark Market is a B2B ecommerce platform aggregating, distributing and connecting IoT devices and applications to the ThingPark platform.

"ThingPark offers a compelling platform with the most comprehensive suite of IoT software and applications. The class-leading features of the Kona Macro Gateway integrated on the ThingPark platform will make it quick and straightforward for our customers to deploy, manage, and monetise their LPWA Networks," says Tektelic CTO David Tholl.

Visitors to Mobile World Congress (Feb. 25-Mar 3) in Barcelona will be able to see the Kona Macro Gateway and discover the benefits of the combined solution within Actility's booth (8.0C3).

About Actility ThingPark™

Actility is the industry leader in LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) large-scale infrastructure and the innovator behind the ThingPark IoT Solution platform. ThingPark is a carrier-grade IoT platform which enables service providers to accelerate their IoT strategy and go-to-market. ThingPark Wireless delivers long-range networks for low-power sensors and devices. ThingPark Mash-up provides IoT protocol and data mediation services, enabling web applications to connect seamlessly with data from a vast range of different sensors. ThingPark Marketplace is at the heart of an ecosystem of certified IoT devices, connectivity, and application partners. Actility is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. (http://www.thingpark.com/en)

About TEKTELIC Communications Inc.

TEKTELIC Communications develops and manufactures high performance wireless products including, highly scalable carrier-grade IoT LoRaWAN Gateways, Small Cell Base Stations, Wireless Backhaul Systems, High Power High Efficiency Radios and Power Amplifiers. With its world class and proven RF expertise and growing portfolio of IPR TEKTELIC offers a complete set of products and design services that enables TEKTELIC to quickly develop and transition products from concept to production. TEKTELIC is valued for reducing technology risks, accelerating time to market and for developing cost optimized designs for volume manufacturing. For more information please visit www.tektelic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170225005003/en/

Contacts:

Actility

Anne van Gemert

anne.vangemert@actility.com

or

TEKTELIC

Barney Barnowski

bbarnowski@tektelic.com