P Series Debuts in New Colors and Leica Style Portraiture

To kick off Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group today launched the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus. The much-anticipated devices are a combination of beautiful hardware and the latest advances in software, showcasing striking colors and finishes and introducing new Leica front and back cameraswith cutting-edge portrait features to make every shot a cover shot.

Additionally, Huawei unveiled its second-edition smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH 2 and Porsche Design HUAWEI Smartwatch. The 4G sports wearable combines innovative technology with authentic craftsmanship, and features an athletic and stylish lightweight design.

"As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life," said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "Our impressive new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus weave together the exceptional imaging capabilities of Leica and our stand-out design and hardware innovations."

Key features include:

Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 for the HUAWEI P10 and Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition for the HUAWEI P10 Plus, with precise 3D facial detection, dynamic illumination, portrait enhancements, natural bokeh effect and HUAWEI Hybrid Zoom as well as the world's first Leica front camera;

Trendy colors and design, including the industry's first Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing and color variants created in partnership with Pantone;

Kirin 960 processor, HUAWEI Ultra Memory and new EMUI 5.1.

An Artistic Photography Studio in Your Hands

The HUAWEI P10's new Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 and Huawei P10 Plus' Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and 8-megapixel Leica front camera deliver superior technical and artistic photography features.

The devices' portrait features include precise 3D facial detection technology, dynamic illumination and portrait enhancements. A smart imaging algorithm applies studio-like re-lighting and beautifying effects to create radiant portraits. Using the new depth-of-field algorithm, a natural bokeh effect creates sharper, clearer and more vivid colors in the foreground, while the background remains elegantly blurred.

The HUAWEI P10 Plus' Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition includes new SUMMILUX-H Leica lenses with a larger F/1.8 aperture and higher optical capability. Co-developed with GoPro, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus also feature Highlights, a mobile editing tool which creates a dynamic video of users' images and videos.

Iconic P Series Design with On-trend Touches

The HUAWEI P10 introduces the industry's first Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing on a smartphone, along with refined sandblast and high gloss finishes. The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus are also available in a selection of unique colors as a result of the first cross-industry partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, including Dazzling Blue and the Pantone Color of the Year 2017, Greenery.

The Hyper Diamond-Cut finish will be available in Dazzling Blue and Dazzling Gold. Greenery, Rose Gold, Mystic Silver, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold will be available with a sandblast finish, and Ceramic White will be available in high gloss.

Both its 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch models feature the latest Corning Gorilla 5 Glass protection and narrow bezel edges, while the HUAWEI P10 Plus has a 2K display for more details. The P Series' signature camera window is flush with the back of the device.

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus' fingerprint sensor is now on the front of the phone and lies under one continuous pane of glass; the fingerprint sensor also replaces the navigation bar making the screen view bigger.

Exceptional Performance Advancements

These new smartphones take efficiency a step further with the powerful Kirin 960 processor and all-new EMUI 5.1.

Layered on top of the machine learning algorithm is HUAWEI Ultra Memory. First, the machine learning algorithm learns how users use their phones. Then, HUAWEI Ultra Memory anticipates app usage and manages RAM, so the most-used apps and services load faster and outperform in multitasking. EMUI 5.1 also improves touch response with a faster touch control driver, predictive touch tracking and parallel graphics rendering.

With 3,200 and 3,750 mAh batteries, the devices support HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. The low voltage, low temperature fast charging solution comes with a super safe 5-gate protection mechanism, offering real-time voltage, current and temperature monitoring to make charging fast and safe.

The HUAWEI P10 Plus features 4x4 MIMO (four physical antennas) with support for the 4.5G network. Both devices feature 2X2 Wi-Fi MIMO (two antennas) for fast Wi-Fi speed coverage. For users requiring faster, more accurate navigation via maps and applications, HUAWEI HiGeo technology combines multi-sensory predictive tracking and offline big data to enable GPS and cell network location detection.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning in March, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus will be available in the following markets:

Australia Italy Saudi Arabia Austria Malaysia Singapore Chile Mexico South Africa China Netherlands Spain Columbia New Zealand Sweden Denmark Norway Thailand Finland Peru Turkey France Philippines UAE Germany Poland United Kingdom Greece Russia Vietnam

Version EUR (includes tax) HUAWEI P10 64GB 4GB €649 HUAWEI P10 Plus 64GB 4GB €699 HUAWEI P10 Plus 128GB 6GB €799

Starting at €329, the HUAWEI WATCH 2 will be available in March in more than 20 countries and regions.

