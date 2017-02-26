Huawei Launches New HUAWEI P10 and P10+ with Photo Enhancement

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HUAWEI P10 and P10+ make every shot a cover shot - exclusively available in the latest on-trend colours

Huawei Consumer Business Group has today announced the launch of the new HUAWEI P10 and P10+, innovative and stylish smartphones, co-engineered with Leica, which bring professional studio-like effects to enhance portrait photography. Through a special partnership with Pantone Color InstituteTM, the world's pre-eminent thought leader on colour, the devices are introduced in the latest on-trend colours, specially optimised for their unique Hyper Diamond-Cut finish. Complemented by cutting edge technological innovations inside, including Huawei SuperCharge, HUAWEI P10 and P10+ are the most advanced photography smartphones available.

For the first time in a smartphone, HUAWEI P10 and P10+ feature a Leica front camera, to complement their Leica Dual rear camera. By utilising the world's most advanced photographic technology to create modern artistic portraits in Leica's signature image style, the HUAWEI P10 and P10+ include tools of an artistic studio. With features including studio-like re-lighting and 3D facial detection technology, beautiful photography can be taken in any environment.

The new front camera captures perfect portrait photography in Leica image style whilst the rear camera captures facial features with incredible detail. Huawei's Hybrid Zoom is an additional feature that allows users to focus in on specific areas of an image while still keeping the sharpness of image quality.

As well as redefining portrait photography through the latest photographic technologies, the HUAWEI P10 and P10+ set a new standard in colour and design. Co-created with Pantone Color Institute, the devices launch in two specially selected Pantone colours: PANTONE Greenery*, the official PANTONE Colour of the Year 2017, and a captivating deep blue shade which Huawei is offering as Dazzling Blue.

The result of hours of careful craftsmanship and cross-collaboration between Huawei and Pantone Color Institute is two colourways which have been specially optimised for the surface and texture of the HUAWEI P10 and P10+ to deliver smartphones that are as beautiful to look at as they are to use. Greenery delivers a clean and stylish sandblast finish, whilst the unique Hyper Diamond-Cut in Dazzling Blue is brought to life through a stunning glow effect. To complement these unique colourways, the HUAWEI P10 and P10+ are also available in a selection of other colours including Ceramic White, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Rose Gold and Mystic Silver.

As part of the Huawei P series, the HUAWEI P10 and P10+ feature an ultra slim, minimalistic form with rounded curves. The high-quality design extends to its high-performance functions which include super-fast charging, thanks to Huawei's proprietary SuperCharge technology.

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "With HUAWEI P10 and P10+ we have created a smartphone that revolutionises and redefines portrait photography. Thanks to the evolution of our partnership with Leica Camera users now have an incredible Leica front camera on their Huawei device in addition to the rear. To match this innovation inside, Huawei's partnership with Pantone Color Institute ensures that the devices are equally as beautiful on the outside. The HUAWEI P10 and P10+ are smartphones that are as fashionable as they are functional."

Laurie Pressman, VP of Pantone Color Institute adds, "With consumers increasingly comfortable using colour as a form of expression, we are seeing more experimentation and creative uses of colour. Colour is truly a medium through which individuals can express themselves to the world around them. Huawei recognises this evolving consumer dynamic and through our partnership we're looking forward to providing Huawei customers with the ability to make a bold colour statement."

Huawei has harnessed its relationship with Saatchi Gallery and Leica Camera to redefine portrait photography. Seven renowned photographers[1] recommended by these iconic institutions have created a collection of stunning, artistic works using the HUAWEI P10 smartphone. Focusing attention on the evolution of portraiture, the photographers have created their own interpretation of portrait photography, using the handset.

These artists' work debut for the first time at a special pop-up exhibition in Barcelona, from 26 February - 28 February 2017. Selected works will be included in the 'From Selfie to Self-Expression' exhibition at Saatchi Gallery London from 30 March.

[1] Berndnaut Smilde, Manfred Baumann, Jacob Aue Sobol, Stéphane Lavoué, Josephine Meckseper, Chris Levine, Laura Pannack

