NOKIA: Nokia debuts expanded portfolio of consumer digital health products and solutions

Award-winning Withings line launches under the Nokia brand in summer 2017

Updates to Health Mate App and launch of HIPAA-compliant Patient Care Platform will help individuals and medical professionals achieve better healthcare outcomes

26 February 2017

Barcelona, Spain - Mobile World Congress - The award-winning Withings ecosystem of connected health products will launch under the iconic Nokia brand in early summer 2017, including connected scales, trackers, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and home cameras, bringing beautifully designed devices to the global consumer market. At the same time Nokia will also unveil a redesigned Health Mate application.





Nokia's proven, medical-grade connected health products will also extend further into the healthcare system through the launch of the company's Patient Care Platform, enabling physicians and patients to manage chronic conditions such as hypertension.

"Nokia is a powerful global brand that is synonymous with innovation, connectivity and great design," said Cedric Hutchings, VP of Digital Health, Nokia. "Withings joined Nokia because we share a vision to inspire individuals to take control of their own health. With the full power of a brand recognized for trust, reliability and quality, we will reach more people and impact more lives to help the human family be healthier together."

Redesigned Health Mate Application

Health Mate is at the center of the digital health ecosystem and collects data from scales, trackers and other connected devices in one place to provide a 360-degree view of health. Coinciding with the product rebrand, the Health Mate application will undergo a redesign for an improved user experience. The redesigned app will make it easier to add devices, share progress with family members, and will introduce new in-depth coaching programs. The coaching programs will take users on an eight-week journey to achieve a health goal along with personalized experiences to better manage health and wellbeing.

New Patient Care Platform Brings Patients and Medical Professionals Closer Together

Nokia will also roll out the company's HIPAA-compliant Patient Care Platform designed to transform the relationship between patients and healthcare professionals. The new platform will give doctors and care teams the power to remotely monitor patients with their smart devices to help prevent and manage chronic conditions and drive timely and targeted patient care to avoid unnecessary office visits and hospitalizations. The platform is being used by the National Health Service in the UK in a 69,000-person study to better understand hypertension and the role of remote monitoring in lowering hypertension rates.

The new Nokia branded connected health devices will be available early Summer 2017 via Nokia's website and retail channels including Amazon, Best Buy US, Best Buy Canada, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, FNAC in France, John Lewis in the UK and Saturn in Germany. The redesigned Health Mate application will coincide with the rebrand.

