

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) unveiled two new tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and the Samsung Galaxy Book. The Galaxy Book runs on the Windows 10 operating system.



The company noted that the Galaxy Tab S3 delivers superior video and gaming experiences along with versatile usage as a productivity tool, while the Galaxy Book gives professionals enhanced computing power for work and play.



The Galaxy Tab S3 comes with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy Book is offered in a 10.6-inch TFT LCD version and 12-inch Super AMOLED version.



'At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users' diverse needs and demands. Our new tablet portfolio is built with premium technology that delivers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go,' said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.



The company noted that both tablets deliver on its legacy of Galaxy technology including a 13-megapixel rear camera which includes auto focus and a 5-megapixel frontcamera for high-quality photos. The tablets also include expandable storage and more power efficiency with fast-charge capabilities, supporting up to 12 hours of video playback on the Galaxy Tab S3 and up to 10.5 hours of video playback on the Samsung Book (12-inch). Both devices also support Pogo keyboards with no separate charging or pairing required.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 takes mobile entertainment to the next level providing a cinema-like experience with 4K video playback and a stunning Super AMOLED display. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S3 is the first Samsung tablet to feature quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN for premium visual and listening experiences, the company said.



The Galaxy Tab S3 includes Vulkan API for superior graphics and Game Launcher for an enhanced user interface and personalized gaming experience, as well as modes like Do Not Disturb for uninterrupted gameplay.



Available in 10.6-inch and 12-inch models, the Samsung Galaxy Book caters to productive on-the-go professionals who are looking for a powerful computing device that isn't tied to the desktop.



For enterprise-grade performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book 12-inch is equipped with a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, Dual Core 3.1GHz and the 10.6-inch with an Intel Core m3 processor, Dual core 2.6GHz.



separately, Samsung Electronics announced the Samsung Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus, the company's first-ever Gear VR headset with a controller. The Gear VR with Controller expands Samsung's virtual reality ecosystem and makes it easier for consumers to enjoy Gear VR experiences.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX