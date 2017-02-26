ZTE Unveils Forward-looking "5uper Generation" Smartphone with Download Speeds Reaching up to 1Gbps

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE, a leading global mobile device maker is returning to Barcelona for the 13th time, unveils the Gigabit Phone, the world's first smartphone with download speeds reaching up to 1Gbps. Thanks to ZTE's independently developed Pre5G Giga+ MBB solution and smart devices, onsite visitors witnessed a successful test of download speeds reaching up to 1Gbps on the Gigabit Phone, an indicator of ZTE's technology strength in the upcoming "5uper Generation".

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472126/ZTE_Gigabit_Phone.jpg

Achieving 1Gbps Through an Advanced System & Terminal Device

The ZTE Gigabit Phone, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon' 835 mobile platform with an integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, utilizes a combination of carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO antenna technology, and 256-QAM modulation to achieve LTE download speeds that are up to 10x faster than first generation LTE devices.

Thanks to ZTE's technology strength in 5G and Pre5G Giga+ MBB solutions, the ZTE Gigabit Phone is three times as powerful at improving data processing capability in the current network. It is the cornerstone of ZTE introducing 5G to 4G networks and providing worldwide carriers with Pre 5G solutions.

In the future, with download speeds up to 1Gbps as a standard and ZTE's technology strength in 5G systems and networks, the mobile experience on smart devices will be enhanced to an unimaginable level.

Up to 1Gbps Download Speeds Changes Human Life Forever

The Gigabit phone will challenge world limits and transform the ultimate pursuit of human senses. The unimaginable speed of up to 1Gbps will improve users' lifestyles by allowing for 360° panoramic VR video, instant cloud storage, entertainment upgrades and fast cache of ultra Hi-Fi music and movies, and instant APP, which removes the need for download or installation of applications.

The introduction of ZTE's Gigabit-class mobile phone marks an important cornerstone for the 5G mobile era. This phone is not only revolutionizing communication, but also revolutionizing human connectivity with a new standard of speed, bringing a qualitative leap to a new world of mobile experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the world's first smartphone with download speeds up to 1Gbps. With the new device, the way people stay connected will be changed forever." said a ZTE spokesperson. "Focusing on 5G technologies will be one of the key priorities of ZTE's global development. ZTE will be very glad to leverage its technology strength and experience in 5G to cooperate with government and business partners to discuss and facilitate the upcoming 5G era."

At MWC 2017, ZTE will focus on leading 5G evolution, advancing cloudification, creating the Internet of Everything, and launching state-of-art devices. The ZTE booth at MWC 2017 will be located at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. Visitors are welcome to demo the latest pioneering technology for the new connected era, as well as view a thrilling holographic video and explore the Axon 7 & Google Daydream experience area and the Axon7 Max and Blade V8 3D photo shooting experience zone.

About ZTE Mobile Devices

ZTE Mobile Devices is a division of ZTE Corporation, a global telecommunications equipment, networks and mobile devices company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. ZTE is a publicly traded company listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

ZTE has partnered with 231 major carriers, including the world's top 50 carriers around the globe. ZTE has ranked No.3 for six consecutive years in terms of the number of PCT international patents applied for since 2011.

As one of the world's leading smart devices makers, ZTE has been engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of mobile phones since 1998, with 19 years of history. ZTE is doing business in more than 160 countries and regions globally. For more information, please visit: www.ztedevice.com/