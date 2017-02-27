Enabling LTE roaming is essential for operators to capture revenue from 4G, and later 5G

Syniverse today released a study of LTE roaming patterns, revealing that only 42 percent of inter-regional data roaming taking place around the globe is LTE while non-LTE roaming traffic represents 58 percent. The study analyzed global roaming traffic from across Syniverse's customer base of more than 1,000 mobile operators in six regions.

"By measuring global LTE roaming, we can see that the tipping point hasn't occurred yet. In the harsh reality of competition today, providing LTE roaming can be a differentiator, and Syniverse is uniquely positioned to enable the truly global experience," said Mary Clark, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief of Staff, Syniverse. "Because of our unrivaled scale as a platform at the center of mobile, Syniverse is the only company capable of delivering this insight to assess the global state of LTE, and our data shows that, despite early 5G momentum, 4G still has a long way to go."

Analysis of inter-regional traffic was divided into the key regions of North America (U.S. and Canada for the purposes of this study); Latin America; the Middle East and Africa; India; Europe; and Asia Pacific (including Australia).

The Americas account for more than four times as much global LTE roaming traffic than the rest of the world's regions combined. In fact, the overwhelming majority of inter-regional LTE roaming 81 percent takes place between North America and Latin America.

The scarcity of inter-regional roaming outside of the Americas is put in sharp contrast when looking at some regions more closely like Asia Pacific, a region that includes some of the world's most advanced wireless networks, where just 26 percent of its total outbound data roaming volume is LTE traffic.

"Enabling LTE roaming is essential for operators to capture revenue from 4G, and later 5G," said Clark. "Our data suggests that routes across the globe need to deploy the secure IPX backbone that is central to accelerating the maturity of LTE networks and bringing 5G one step closer. As mobile users demand more rich video experiences, operators need to prioritize LTE roaming, directly linking the value that the operator plays in that experience."

Further details about the findings of Syniverse's inter-regional LTE roaming study, including additional data and supporting visuals can be found at http://info.syniverse.com/LP-LTE-Tradewinds.

The Syniverse IPX provides the industry's largest global footprint that connects to more than 820 operators, including over 230 direct connections, to enable seamless voice and data services for their customers internationally, including LTE data and voice (VoLTE) roaming.

In addition to unmatched global reach, reliability and security, the Syniverse IPX also incorporates a range of features and services for operators to comprehensively test, optimize and perfect their services before commercial launch.

