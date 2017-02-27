

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is notably lower on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street as a stronger yen hurt exporters' stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 263.77 points or 1.37 percent to 19,019.77, off a low of 18,955.55 earlier.



Among the other major exporters, Toshiba is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is down more than 3 percent, Sony is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is lower than 0.4 percent.



SoftBank is close to finalizing an investment worth more than $3 billion in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork, CNBC reported. However, SoftBank's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing more than 1 percent and Honda is declining 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 3 percent and JX Holdings is down 1 percent as crude oil prices were lower.



Among the other major gainers, DeNA Co is rising almost 3 percent and Toto Ltd. is rising almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, while Sony Financial Holdings and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are down more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 112 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher Friday after recovering late in the session amid optimism over lower taxes and reduced regulations under President Donald Trump.



The Dow crept up 11.44 points or 0.1 percent to 20,821.76, the Nasdaq rose 9.80 points or 0.2 percent to 5,845.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,367.34.



The major European markets moved lower on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.



Crude oil futures eased from 2017 highs on Friday, holding losses after data showed U.S. oil rig count jumped for the 15th week in 16. WTI April oil futures ended 46 cents lower at $53.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



