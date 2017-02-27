Enhanced Server Platform I/O Capability Drives Efficient NFV and Telco Cloud Deployments with 126 Mpps Packet Rate

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017--MellanoxTechnologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that its ConnectX-5 100Gb/s Ethernet Network Interface Card (NIC) has achieved 126 million packets per second (Mpps) of record-setting forwarding capabilities running the open source Data Path Development Kit (DPDK). This breakthrough performance signifies the maturity of high-volume server I/O to support large-scale, efficient production deployments of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) in both Communication Service Provider (CSP) and cloud data centers. The DPDK performance of 126 Mpps was achieved on HPE ProLiant 380 Gen9 servers with Mellanox ConnectX-5 100Gb/s interface.

The I/O intensive nature of the Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) including virtual Firewall, virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), virtual Session Border Controller (vSBC), Anti-DDoS and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) applications have posed significant challenges to build cost-effective NFV Infrastructures that meet packet rate, latency, jitter and security requirements. Leveraging its wealth of experience in building high-performance server/storage I/O components and switching systems for High Performance Computing (HPC), Hyperscale data centers, and telecommunications operators, Mellanox has the industry's broadest range of intelligent Ethernet NIC and switch solutions; spanning interface speeds from 10, 25, 40, 50 to 100Gb/s. In addition, both the Mellanox ConnectX series of NICs and the Spectrum series of Ethernet switches feature best-of-class packet rates with 64-Byte traffic, low and consistent latency, and enhanced security with hardware-based memory protection.

In addition to designing cutting-edge hardware, Mellanox also actively works with infrastructure software partners and open source consortiums to drive system-level performance to new levels. Mellanox has continually improved DPDK Poll Mode Driver (PMD) performance and functionality through multiple generations of ConnectX-3 Pro, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, and ConnectX-5 NICs.

"We have established Mellanox as the leading cloud networking vendor, by working closely with 9 out of 10 of hyperscale customers who now leverage our advanced offload and acceleration capabilities that boost total infrastructure efficiency of their cloud, analytics, machine learning deployments," said Kevin Deierling, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "We are extending the same benefits to our CSP customers through a distinctive blend of enhanced packet processing and virtualization and storage offload technologies, enabling them to deploy Telco cloud and NFV with confidence."

"As CSPs deploy NFV in production, they demand reliable NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) that delivers the quality of service their subscribers demand. A critical aspect of this is making sure the NFVI offers the data packet processing performance required to support the service traffic," said Claus Pedersen, Director, Communication Service Provider Platforms, Data Center Infrastructure Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "The HPE NFV Infrastructure lab has worked closely with Mellanox to ensure that HPE ProLiant Servers with the Mellanox ConnectX series of NICs will enable our CSP customers to achieve the scale, reliability and efficiency they require of their NFV deployments."

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about ConnectX-5

Download Mellanox DPDK Poll Mode Driver (PMD)

Follow Mellanox on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Join the Mellanox Community

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox and ConnectX are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005222/en/

Contacts:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Press/Media Contact

McGrath/Power Public Relations and Communications

Allyson Scott, +1-408-727-0351

allysonscott@mcgrathpower.com

or

Israel PR Contact

Galai Communications Public Relations

Jonathan Wolf, +972 (0) 3-613-52-48

yoni@galaipr.com