sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,826 Euro		+0,479
+1,06 %
WKN: A0MK4E ISIN: IL0011017329 Ticker-Symbol: ZZE 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,692
47,382
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD45,826+1,06 %