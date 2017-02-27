Advanced Enterprise Mobility Delivers 29% More Profit but 38% Miss out Languishing in Early Adoption

Basic adopters are 29% less profitable than those who have invested in more innovative capabilities, and 15% less productive

Just the introduction of file-sharing apps and the analysis of app usage data provides a 7% boost in productivity

Improved mobility capability boosts internal perceptions of CIOs and IT teams

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), the leader in mobile cloud innovation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and OEMs around the world, today announced the results of an Enterprise study that Synchronoss commissioned which charts the progress of enterprise mobility adoption.

The independent study conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Synchronoss found that 38% of enterprises still only use mobility solutions for basic tools like email and calendar, and do not have a firm requirement to secure their staff's devices. However, these enterprises are 15% less productive and 29% less profitable than those with more advanced mobile capabilities, such as file-sharing apps, collection and analysis of data, app integrations and multi-factor authentication. The study examines the different rates of adoption of enterprise mobility across more than 500 businesses in the UK and the US and classifies them into a four-stage Maturity Model: Entry Level, Opportunistic, Additive and Transformational. Progress through each stage was determined by the degree of use of productivity tools and data, and the security measures required.

Synchronoss Enterprise has shown that despite enterprise mobility being an accepted norm, 38% of enterprises have failed to progress beyond the Entry Level stage of its four-stage Mobility Maturity Model, and that 81% remain in the bottom half, however the incentive for enterprises to improve is clear. Synchronoss also proved that those 19% in the third stage of the model, Additive (typified by app integrations, the collection of devices' contextual usage data, multi-factor authentication and secure data transmission), were on average 15% more productive than those in Entry Level, and 29% more profitable.

"The findings of this study underline the case for companies to dedicate investment to their enterprise mobility strategy. Until now, the benefits of mobility maturity have been anecdotal or theoretical. We now know that those who invest in advanced mobility tools balancing efficiency with security benefit from double-figure improvements in productivity, in turn contributing to massive profitability gains," said Dave Schuette, Executive Vice President of the Enterprise Business Unit at Synchronoss.

The commercial impacts of advanced mobility maturity:

The most mature enterprises are 29% more profitable and 15% more productive than those in the lowest stage

CIOs and IT teams who have delivered the most advanced enterprise mobility are perceived 14% and 12% more favorably within their organizations than those who have only introduced the most basic of functionality

The simple step from Entry Level to Opportunistic (first stage to second stage) delivers the greatest and quickest performance improvements. Just by introducing file-sharing tools, monitoring usage data and requiring at least native OS security measures to be in place on the device, enterprises see a 9% profitability improvement and 7% productivity boost

"Productivity doesn't come from the availability of mobility tools alone," continued Schuette. "Collecting contextual data from employees' devices lets a company make informed, deliberate changes that improve its operations and processes. That same data can also be used for more robust user ID verification, boosting security. The higher the security on a device, the more capabilities an organization can confidently add to it which in turn improves productivity. It's the ultimate virtuous circle for enterprise technology."

"Mobility has always held significant promise for enterprise's digital transformation programs for operational efficiencies, workforce productivity, customer engagement, and overall competitive differentiation," commented Chris Marsh, Research Director of 451 Research's Enterprise Mobility Practice. "Technologies have evolved at such a rapid pace however and mark such a break from the PC era that many companies have really struggled to take full advantage. For too many, securing existing mobile assets is still their preoccupation rather than looking for those higher value business outcomes. Budgets are growing but companies don't always know how and where to invest. We have seen though a marked shift over the past two years of a leading edge of companies striking out and doing the hard thinking of what the right combination of people, process and technology is to make mobility a really strategic driver of business value."

A full version of the Synchronoss Enterprise white paper "The State of Enterprise Mobility" is available to download here.

Notes to editors:

Definitions of maturity stages:

Entry Level (38%) simple provision of remote email and calendar and no requirement for device security

Opportunistic (43%) use of file-sharing tools, collection of usage data including of individual apps and requirement for devices' native OS security measures to be used. Some use of passwords for individual apps

Additive (19%) integration of apps, analysis of usage data and more varied device data such as location and proximity, with devices secured through multi-factor authentication and data secured in transmission

Transformational (0%) file-sharing tools allow collaboration with third parties, analysis of device data alongside other non-mobility data to determine trends and areas of improvement and device is so secure it can be used as a "factor" to authorize access to other enterprise assets

Note: While no enterprises qualified on all the criteria necessary for the Transformational category, 9% partially qualified on the basis of implementing file-sharing systems that allow collaboration with third parties.

Full Mobility Maturity Model Categories Stages Productivity Contextuality Security Entry level A Limited to remote email, calendar and other PIM tools Zero visibility of how mobile devices are being used No device security required Opportunistic B Secure information-sharing (beyond email) within a defined group in the business Data on usage of apps is gathered, but analysis is rare Reliance on native OS security e.g. password PIN biometric on device C Workflow functionality such as approval requests, access management and comments Reporting is now regular, but limited to basic analysis such as TEM. Creation of reports is manual and limited in scope Native OS security plus username and passwords on selected apps containers Additive D Integration of PIM apps with each other and with other standard apps e.g. cameras Collection of more varied data, e.g. location, proximity of other devices etc. Regular, semi-automated reporting and analysis leads to improvements to operations Multi-factor authentication on device, plus username and password on selected apps containers Specialized security of data when in transmission E Integration of PIM apps with the enterprise's own proprietary apps Dynamic and responsive reporting, applied to departmental KPIs and impacts measured All data is encrypted with enterprise-defined keys when in transmission F Secure information-sharing (beyond email) amongst various groups within the business Analysis is automated and actions are either recommended or executed automatically Geo-based encryption and decryption of information in transit Transformational G Information shared externally (beyond email) with partners, suppliers, customers etc. Data gathered and analyzed includes other data sources e.g. sensors or LoB datasets Device security sufficiently robust for device to be used as a "factor" for authentication to external assets or data sources H Gig economy workers accommodated and measured equally to full-time workers without compromising security

