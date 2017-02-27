Edmond Tehini returns to Calypso as Managing Director, Sales - Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology Inc., a leading provider of capital markets and investment management software, announced it has appointed Edmond Tehini as Managing Director of Sales in the Middle East, based in Dubai.

Tehini has held senior sales management roles at IHS Markit in France, Switzerland, and Southern Europe. He was previously with Calypso until 2014.

"There are winds of change at Calypso," said Tehini. "The firm has developed a comprehensive and innovative set of offerings through continuous investments in new technologies and a focus on client needs. I am thrilled to be leading the Middle East region, where our fast-growing client base is a clear manifestation of these new dynamics."

Calypso was the #1 selling Treasury & Capital Markets Solution for the seventh consecutive year in the 2016 IBS Sales League Table and has recently announced the launch of a Cloud Services Division.

"We are very pleased to welcome back Edmond, as well as several other former employees," said Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Walsh. "With our new focus on people development, enhanced team cohesion, and empowerment of regional leadership, we aim to make our firm the industry's best place to work."

Calypso was recently named the Technology Provider of the Year by both Central Banking and Asia Risk magazines, and was named a Leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Trading Platforms.

About Calypso Technology, Inc.

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cross-asset front-to-back technology for financial markets. Calypso software and Cloud services support trading, processing, accounting, risk management, and compliance in a uniquely integrated platform, bringing simplicity and cost efficiency to today's business and regulatory imperatives. With 35,000 users in 68 countries, Calypso addresses the needs of capital markets and investment managers, provding solutions for collateral, clearing, treasury, and enterprise risk. The firm is consistently granted the most prestigious product and technology awards in the industry.

www.calypso.com

