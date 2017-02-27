Smith Micro Launches SafePath Family 5.0 with New Features and Enhancements; Also Announces Three New Carrier-to-Enterprise Services: SafePath Fleet, SafePath Corporate and SafePath School

The new SafePath offerings enable Wireless Carriers and Cable Operators to provide value-added location and device-monitoring services to corporations, enterprises and educational institutions

ALISO VIEJO, California, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced the availability of SafePath Family 5.0, the newest version of its cloud-based, white-label platform that enables carriers and cable/MSOs to provide location and protection services to their mobile subscribers as a value-added service. In addition, carriers and cable operators can now leverage SafePath Fleet, Corporate and School to provide comprehensive management and monitoring services to enterprise businesses with distributed fleets and workforces, as well as to educational institutions worldwide.

SafePath is the most comprehensive next generation location and protection platform available in the market, allowing carriers and cable operators to add value to their customers while growing revenue by addressing various use cases across multiple industry verticals that include:

Family Location and Protection Services: SafePath Family makes location and parental controls easy for all family members. The SafePath Family is unparalleled in the breadth and depth of features for all different aspects of the family's digital lifestyles. The solutions are available for both iOS and Android platforms. Feature enhancements in SafePath Family 5.0 include parental controls for iOS and Android, web content filtering, and enhanced support for wearable locators.

Fleet Tracking: SafePath Fleet enables enterprises to use smartphones to easily track their distributed fleets and ensure safe driving practices with increased efficiencies. Key features include an easy-to-use fleet map to track vehicles in real-time; automatic alerts via geo-fences; panic alerts; event-driven check-ins, and customizable alerts to track and measure the efficiency and safety of each driver; with comprehensive fleet visualizations via drill-down dashboard.

Corporate Device Management: SafePath Corporate facilitates easy management of corporate devices and assets. Key features include a corporate device map to enable real-time device tracking, management of device alerts, control of application usage at specific locations; device management to configure policies for device groups or individual devices; phone security to find, ring, lock and wipe any employee device that is lost or stolen; and a usage dashboard to understand and monitor corporate device usage.

Device Monitoring, Control and Location tracking for Education: SafePath School enables educational institutions to regulate web and app access on all school phones and tablets. With the platform, schools can also deploy extra safety services that leverage the location sensors built-in to smartphones and tablets. Key features include complete app control, URL filtering, grouped device management and configuration, device/student mapping with location-based safety policies, phone security to find, ring, lock and wipe any device that is lost or stolen; and a configurable dashboard to monitor and analyze aggregated app and web usage.

"We are very pleased with the continued evolution of the SafePath platform from our acquisition last year of iMobileMagic," said William W. Smith Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. "With this unique platform, we are able to provide greater value to our Carrier and Cable/MSO customers, providing the most comprehensive monitoring, location and protection mobile solutions available in the market today that address the critical need for families, enterprises and schools to stay safe and secure in a connected mobile world."

Learn more about Smith Micro's SafePath platform here.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit smithmicro.com (NASDAQ: SMSI).

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial prospects and other projections of its performance, the existence of new sales opportunities and interest in the company's products and solutions, the company's ability to increase its revenue by capitalizing on new opportunities, and customer concentration given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large client relationships, including Sprint. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are changes in demand for the company's products from its customers and their end-users, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and the company's ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

