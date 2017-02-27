Interop Technologies Receives Two Additional U.S. Patents For Rich Communication Services Solution

Differentiated technology enables delivery of enhanced messaging services

FORT MYERS, Florida, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Interop Technologies', a specialist in advanced communication networks and managed IP services, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Notices of Allowance for two additional U.S. patent applications[1] on its Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology. These U.S. patents protect Interop's RCS to RCS technology, and Interop's Legacy to RCS technology, further demonstrating Interop's ongoing commitment to the innovation of and migration to advanced mobile communication technologies.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has once again recognized our RCS solution as a distinctly differentiated technology in the mobile communications industry," said Steve Zitnik, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Interop Technologies. "These patents could not have come at a better time, considering that the industry is seeing increased consolidation in the Rich Communication space, leaving fewer options to easily transition messaging to the All-IP network. Early on in the 4G network evolution, we identified that virtualizing advanced IP technologies would provide the greatest flexibility for integration and rapid deployment to meet subscriber demand."

Interop's RCS solution is part of CorePlusXâ" , a complete IMS Core and IP services suite that was designed to integrate and work with traditional and advanced messaging, as well as with Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), and Voice over Data (VoDO). Each solution can be deployed independently and in any order, and RCS can be deployed in a pre-IMS or full-IMS environment. The CorePlusXâ" suite provides flexibility and scalability, offering Interop customers a pay-as-you-grow business model to manage fluctuations in subscriber usage. As one of the first GSMA Accredited Providers of RCS, Interop's solution is already certified with several vendors and OEM clients.

Interop Technologies will be exhibiting in Hall 1, Stand 1C6 this week at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona from February 27 through March 2. Learn more at mwc.interoptechnologies.com.

About Interop Technologies

A provider of advanced communication networks and managed services, Interop Technologies delivers solutions that reduce cost, complexity, and risk for operators and communication service providers. With the belief that migration to and management of next-generation technologies should be frictionless, Interop develops better ways to implement and monetize the new technologies shaping mobile communications. Interop Technologies has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.InteropTechnologies.com.

[1] The first is U.S. patent application number 14/313,915 (U.S. publication number 2015-0373199), entitled "Non-IMS Rich Communication Suite" that covers Interops' RCS to RCS technology, and the second is U.S. patent application number 14/313,919 (U.S. publication number 2015-0373200), entitled "Non-IMS Rich Communication Suite" that covers Interops' Legacy to RCS technology. The Notice of Allowance concludes the substantive examination of the patent applications and will result in the issuance of two U.S. patents after administrative processes are completed.The U.S. patents scheduled to issue from these applications will expire Oct. 7, 2031.

