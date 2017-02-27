MediaTek Helio X30 and SlimPort ANX7625 Reference Design Delivers DisplayPort over USB-C Video-Out on Any Mobile Device

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of high-performance reference designs seamlessly paring MediaTek's Helio™ X30 processor with Analogix's ANX7625 SlimPort transmitter to provide DisplayPort™ over USB-C™ at 4K Ultra-HD resolution for smart devices.

The MediaTek Helio X30 is the most powerful addition to the MediaTek Helio family for today's high-end smartphones. Bringing together MediaTek's 10-core, Tri-Cluster architecture on TSMC 10nm process, MediaTek Helio X30 delivers power efficiency, sustained high performance, and is an ideal platform for Analogix's ANX7625 SlimPort transmitter to offer breakthrough 4K Ultra-HD mobile video experiences.

The ANX7625 is an ultra-low power, single-chip bridge from the MIPI™ and USB 3.1 interfaces of the application processor to DisplayPort over USB-C, simultaneously performing the necessary USB-C port switching and management. It supports High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) version 2.2/ 1.4 for secure playback either to a virtual reality (VR) headset, or to a monitor or big screen TV.

"The MediaTek Helio X30 and SlimPort ANX7625 reference design will allow smartphone users to connect to a lightweight VR or AR headset, and watch 360 videos or play 3D games with better user experience," said Andre Bouwer, vice president of marketing for Analogix. "ANX7625 also allows concurrent Ultra-HD video and high speed USB data to be output over the USB-C charging port enabling productivity applications such as phone docking stations. When connected to a docking station, a monitor, and a keyboard, the phone will behave just like a PC."

Product demonstrations are taking place during this week's Mobile World Congress 2017, at Analogix's SlimPort booth #7F3 in Hall 7 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from smartphones, tablets and notebooks, to high-definition displays and media playback accessories. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort, including the SlimPort family of products, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

