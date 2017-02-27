The Service Assurance Network Revolution: Smart Data in the Cloud

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ:NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, announced today that at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, it will discuss the increasing importance of service assurance as service providers transition to software-centric networks and automation. At this major industry event, NETSCOUT will share how the Company is helping its customers accelerate, transform, and innovate their network and services.

The introduction of network-function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) is already proving time-consuming, costly and complex for service providers, and the process will only become more challenging amid the explosive growth of the internet of things (IoT) and the advent of commercial 5G networks. The light at the end of the tunnel is a unified air interface capable of provisioning bespoke connectivity for everything from cellular-based IoT systems with minimal capacity requirements to always-on, mission-critical communications systems that absolutely require the ultra-low latency and multi-gigabit capacity of 5G. However, the path to advance this network revolution is fraught with challenges and risks.

As service providers compete on this digital battlefield, NETSCOUT has taken a disruptive pivot to a software-based instrumentation model to support the ongoing sea change in how carrier service providers (CSPs) operate their networks. Providers delivering voice, video and data services over physical, virtual and hybrid networks can ensure service assurance continuity on the journey to the cloud while delivering lower costs, higher intelligence, and a continued carrier-grade experience. This approach foundationally transforms how operators continuously plan, deliver, integrate, test and deploy services and applications. NETSCOUT recently detailed that several leading service providers are deploying NETSCOUT's InfiniStreamNG® as software that is integrated with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) appliances with a number of others actively evaluating this approach. Other CSPs continue to test and trial NETSCOUT's virtual InfiniStreamNG solutions as part of their NFV initiatives.

Bruce Kelley, chief technology officer, Service Provider Business at NETSCOUT added, "At NETSCOUT, we truly feel there is a network revolution happening now. With our end-to-end coverage and patented Adaptive Service IntelligenceTM (ASI) Smart Data technology, we are in a unique position to assist our service provider customers to cost-effectively transition their network into the cloud as part of this revolution. Our carrier-grade solutions provide greater intelligence allowing CSPs to accelerate, transform, and innovate their network and their services."

To be successful, service providers need total visibility into physical, virtual and hybrid environments. NETSCOUT's ASI Smart Data technology delivers high-definition, end-to-end visibility into control and user plane IP-traffic covering every aspect of your converged or standalone 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, fixed or cable network. Using industry standard APIs, real-time insight can trigger automated responses in support of engineering, operations and customer support business lines. Granular visibility at the system- and sub-system-level provides service assurance in an era of increasingly fast development and operations processes.

To learn how ASI Smart Data leads to smarter decisions across your organization, visit NETSCOUT at: Mobile World Congress, February 27 March 2 in Barcelona, Spain; Hall 1, Stand 1C40

