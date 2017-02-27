







TOKYO, Feb 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2017 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProductionJan2017.jpg1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in January 2017 decreased 13.9 % year on year due to reduced production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in January 2017CX-5: 18,126 units (down 30.9% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 14,935 units (down 20.9% year on year)Mazda6 (Atenza): 11,161 units (down 0.1% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2017 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in January 2017Mazda3: 19,471 units (down 11.6% year on year)Mazda2: 5,788 units (down 36.6% year on year)CX-5: 5,499 units (up 31.1% year on year)II. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaDomesticSalesJan2017.jpgMazda's total domestic sales volume in January 2017 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.4% (down 1.8 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.5 points year on year) and a 4.2% total market share (down 1.3 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in January 2017Mazda2 (Demio): 4,224 units (down 39.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 224 units (up 62.4% year on year)CX-5: 1,712 units (down 24.1% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExportsJan2017.jpgMazda's export volume in January 2017 decreased 19.2% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America and other regions.Exports of key models in January 2017CX-5: 14,866 units (down 34.2% year on year)Mazda3: 11,361 units (down 32.1% year on year)Mazda6: 9,272 units (down 11.3% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.