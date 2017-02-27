Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2017 Will be Held at the Brand New Rixos Premium in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Hospitality Awards by 'Popular Choice' Will be Held on Sunday 26th Nov 2017

Hozpitality Group finalized the date and venue for this year's 3rd Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2017. The awards by popular choice will be held on Sunday 26th Nov 2017 at the brand new Rixos Premium Dubai opening at the JBR Walk .

Over 400 candidates entered the race to be nominated as one of the best in their category. The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2016 was presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

These are popular choice awards for the hospitality industry where selections were purely done on basis of online voting and we received over 57,000 votes for various categories, Mr. Raj Bhatt, Director Hozpitality Group said.

The list of all the award winners can be seen at

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/winners-2016

For more details and pictures of the awards, please connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/



https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/



https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/



www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com



About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online companies in the Middle East and Asian market. We have over 800,000 registered hospitality professionals in our three websites, http://www.hozpitality.com - 'Dedicated hospitality website for MEA' and http://www.hozpitalityplus.com - 'Dedicated hospitality networking group'. Apart from the registered candidates, we also reach out to over 1 million professionals through our monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries networking. The networking website http://www.hozpitalityplus.com has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz - The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecasted on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to: - http://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. The 3rd Awards event will be held at the new Rixos Premium Dubai on 26th Nov 2017. Log on to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

A lot more is on the cards and we are happy that we are growing, Mr. Bhatt added.

To know more about the group, please log on to:

http://www.hozpitality.com, http://www.hozpitality.ca, http://www.hozpitalityplus.com, http://www.hozpitalityplusevents.com, http://www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com



http://www.hozpitality.com, http://www.hozpitalityplus.com, http://www.vronline.ae











