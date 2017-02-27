sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,925 Euro		+0,565
+1,44 %
WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,967
40,128
26.02.
39,893
40,119
07:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC39,925+1,44 %