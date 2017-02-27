BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group") (HKSE: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, today unveiled Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution, an innovative network densification solution, during Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. Based on a lightweight network infrastructure (IP/IT-based), this end-to-end turnkey solution features macro and small cell coverage overlay for fiber-like connectivity (higher throughput at lower latency) -- enabling small to medium-sized telecom operators to deliver powerful cost-effective wireless networks.

Nowadays, businesses and consumers alike are expecting better network capabilities to keep up with growing enterprise connectivity requirements and emerging consumer experiences. Yet small and medium-sized telecom operators, especially those in developing countries, often struggle to meet this demand due to the lack of infrastructure and resources required.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom, and President of Comba Telecom International, said, "Today's mobile broadband era has given rise to new technologies powered by high-speed networks. Through Scalable Heterogeneous Network, we break down the high operational and cost barriers for telecom operators so that they can confidently step towards faster, deliver ubiquitous connectivity to end-users and tailor new bandwidth-intensive applications."

Comba Telecom's Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution is an innovative network densification solution based on a 4G System-on-a-Chip/Network Functions Virtualization (SoC/NFV) system, and supports scalable networks. This allows telecom operators to meet different application needs at every stage. The solution also features a unified workflow management and technology platform for enhanced operational efficiency, and leverages its simplified structure to ensure easy maintenance and speed up time to market, which translates to significant cost savings.

More importantly, telecom operators can rely on the Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution to enable new use cases to gain a competitive edge in the market and unlock new revenue streams.

Light weight network, IP and IT-based solution

Unlike the traditional GSM system, the Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution integrates GSM and LTE networks via an IP based platform and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) IT infrastructures. This reduces an operator's capital and operational costs while ensuring greater network reliability.

5G-oriented network

The solution provides the high capacity and low network latency needed for new 5G applications such as small cells, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile edge computing (MEC). By reliably connecting the local application server that supports all kinds of applications with multiple MEC servers that distribute traffic and signals, telecom operators can offer a cost-effective platform that promises an excellent end-user experience.

One-stop service

By facilitating data collection and analysis, businesses can make data-driven decisions to boost service design and offer tailored technical solutions for business and operational assistance. The solution also allows telecom operators to optimize their network through single site or cluster verification and optimization for superior network performance. For instance, a telecom operator recently utilized the Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution to help an institution increase its customer volume by 45% and its annual returns by 60%.

The Scalable Heterogeneous Network Solution also supports other applications, including small cell coverage, core network, remote area solution, private network solution, and 5G upgrades. While developments are still ongoing, telecom operators in China and North Asia are already utilizing the solution to provide small cell coverage, core networks, and MEC solutions for their customers.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

