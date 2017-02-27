Company Enhances its SanDisk-Branded Mobile Storage Portfolio with the Industry's Highest Capacity e.MMC-Based Embedded Flash Drive

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today introduced the iNAND® 7350 storage solution, the company's most advanced and highest capacity embedded flash drive (EFD) to date. Leveraging Western Digital's 3D NAND and unique and highly intelligent, fourth-generation SmartSLC technology, iNAND 7350 delivers up to 256 gigabytes (GB)1 of reliable and responsive embedded storage that is ideal for data-rich applications and next-generation mobile experiences.

"Our new 256GB iNAND 7350 is the highest capacity embedded storage device available today on e.MMC, the industry's most proven interface," said Christopher Bergey, vice president of Embedded and Integrated Solutions with Western Digital. "By combining our 3D NAND technology and latest application-aware architecture, we have built the iNAND 7350 storage device to deliver an exceptional balance of performance, capacity and cost-efficiency. This can enable smartphone manufacturers to introduce mainstream devices that offer the high capacity consumers crave and deliver outstanding application experiences from high-quality 4K Ultra HD video playback to next-generation augmented reality (AR)."

Memory-Level and Application Architecture Advancements Enhance Capacity and Performance

Designed with smartphone original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) needs in mind, the iNAND 7350 is the first Western Digital embedded storage solution to leverage the company's 3D NAND technology, which helps enhance the device's performance, capacity and data retention.

The new addition to the SanDisk-branded iNAND family of solutions is the company's best performing embedded mobile storage device to date. The newly enhanced SmartSLC technology inside iNAND 7350 enables it to quickly and intelligently respond on-demand to deliver the ideal level of application performance needed. This proven and proprietary technology also helps to enhance the device's sequential write speed, allowing it to provide speeds of up to nearly 2 gigabits (Gb) per second2. This translates to a better experience for consumers who can now transfer a 1GB digital file up to 40 percent faster compared to smartphones built with the company's previous generation embedded mobile device.3 In addition, the iNAND 7350 also delivers outstanding random read performance, offering speeds of up to 22,000 IOPs4 - the fastest random read performance of any e.MMC device5

With these advancements, the iNAND 7350 can easily support today's most advanced Wi-Fi and cellular speeds, as well as popular applications such as social media. It can also enhance the performance of consumers' most demanding experiences, such as 4K Ultra HD video capture, AR and virtual reality, and professional-quality photography.

Availability

Currently sampling iNAND 7350 storage solution to select OEMs, with general availability beginning in Q2 2017.

