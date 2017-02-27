myDevices' IoT Ready Program grows to 73 companies in first 60 days

myDevices, the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company that "simplifies the connected world", today announced a multitude of companies that are demonstrating their IoT hardware using myDevices' award-winning Cayenne IoT project builder at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27-March 2.

myDevices' Cayenne enables developers to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT solutions such as smart buildings, smart farming, smart metering and asset tracking applications.

myDevices IoT Ready Program™ allows sensor, gateway, microcontroller and other device manufacturers to make their devices "drag-and-droppable" to Cayenne's community of over 165,000 users. This means that an IoT developer can integrate an IoT Ready device into their project without having to write code to provision that device. There are 73 companies that have enrolled in the program since its debut at CES 2017 in conjunction with the release of myDevices' MQTT API and full LoRaWAN™ support.

"Making it easier and faster to build an IoT solution is our goal and we feel myDevices is delivering just that," said Kevin Bromber, CEO of myDevices. "Now that our IoT Ready Program is in place, developers can mix and match sensors, gateways and other devices all within one project simply by dragging and dropping from our extensive library of supported devices from our valued partners. Furthermore, these disparate devices from different manufacturers can now talk to each other. The use cases are endless, and we are proud that Cayenne is becoming the industry standard for building and delivering finished IoT solutions."

myDevices Cayenne will be on display at the following locations:

myDevices Hall 8.0 Meeting Room 8.0A3 - myDevices will demonstrate how to build IoT solutions using Cayenne and exhibit an array of devices and finished products from its IoT Ready Program partners. To request an appointment at myDevices' meeting room, email mwc@mydevices.com.

LoRa Alliance IoT Pavilion Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0D3 - Together with companies from the LoRa Alliance™, myDevices will demonstrate Cayenne's interoperability capabilities among its partners' IoT networks, gateways, sensors, and devices within the LoRaWAN™ ecosystem including:

Semtech Corporation a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The company is demonstrating various LoRa-enabled sensors utilizing the Cayenne platform to visualize the data.

Microchip Technology Inc. a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog, wireless and Flash-IP solutions. They are providing demos of its LoRa-based ExpLoRer board, by SODAQ, an Arduino development node. The embedded sensors are deployed around the LoRa Alliance booth and real-time temperature readings are being shown using the Cayenne dashboard.

Everynet - the leading innovator of LPWA technology who with global partners build, manage and supply LoRaWAN networks and solutions. With a mission to make it simple to connect everything, the company is showcasing their new PostTracker device with temperature, orientation, geolocation, free fall detection, start stop movement detection and data displayed with Cayenne's visualization features.

MultiTech - designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things. Live product demonstrations are being shown of MultiTech's newest wireless industrial IoT technologies including intelligent and programmable IoT gateway working in conjunction with solutions from myDevices, PNI Sensor Corporation, BluBoard, Device Authority, SKS Automaatio Oy, STMicroelectronics, Asavie, and Actility.

OrbiWise, - a leading international solution provider for LPWA IoT networks based on Semtech's LoRa® devices and wireless RF technology.

Senet Senet, the first and fastest growing provider in North America of low power, wide area networks (LPWANs) is showcasing its industry leading LoRaWAN service provider solutions and growing ecosystem of IoT partner end device hardware and applications.

Additional myDevices IoT Ready Program partners exhibiting at MWC include:

Sagemcom Hall 8.1 Stand 8.1E49 operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet gateways, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart site, smart infra, smart services) and Internet of Things markets. Sagemcom is showcasing Smart City Energy use cases with its SICONIA™ multi-sensor device combined with myDevices' Cayenne ability to collect, monitor, and visualize sensor data.

Stream Technologies Hall 7 Stand 7C30 creators of IoT-X, fully integrated with Stream's LoRaWAN™ network server, is compatible with any LoRaWAN compliant device. The company is showing how enterprises can rapidly build applications through Cayenne for devices that have been deployed on LoRaWAN networks powered through IoT-X.

STMicroelectronics Hall 7 Stand 7A61 - a global leader in the semiconductor market serving customers across the spectrum of sense and power and automotive products and embedded processing solutions. Their demo uses myDevices' new Cayenne Low Power Payload (LPP) to collect data and send a command down to their LoRa-equipped device, Nucleo board.

Actility Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0C3 an industry leader in LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) IoT applications and business management software. They are showcasing LoRaWAN location services, LoRaWAN roaming, 3GPP and LoRaWAN integration.

Kerlink 8.0 Stand 8.0C11 - specializes in network solutions for the Internet of Things. Its mission is to provide clients with network solutions (equipment, software and services) dedicated to the IoT.

Tektelic Communications Hall 7 Stand 7H41 - develops and builds high performance wireless products including, highly scalable carrier-grade IoT LoRaWAN Gateways, Small Cell Base Stations, Wireless Backhaul Systems, and High Power High Efficiency Radios.

About myDevices

myDevices, an IoT solutions company, is the creator of Cayenne, the world's first drag-and-drop IoT Project Builder, which enables customers to bring their IoT projects from prototype to mass production. The company also hosts a vibrant online community of IoT developers where users collaborate and share information. myDevices' connectivity and device-agnostic technology empowers engineers and enterprise partners to easily develop and deploy IoT solutions into their existing infrastructure and business. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com.

