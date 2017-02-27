Maven Wireless, the game changer in wireless coverage, announced the arrival of the next-generation in digital DAS for LTE-Advanced and 5G at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

Wireless consumers expect high data rate coverage for mobile devices in all locations, public safety and security networks are evolving from voice-only (TETRA) to high speed data networks (LTE) and emergency services need to be reachable. Operators must provide current and future mobile services challenged with shrinking profit margins and demands for reducing environmental impact.

In buildings, tunnels or metro systems, a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solution lets multiple operators pool their resources. Power consumption affects operating cost and environmental footprint, and current DAS solutions lack capacity for new standards. Maven Wireless is now introducing the next-generation digital DAS system to the market, dramatically reducing power consumption to less than a half contributing to a sustainable society.

At the same time, by shattering limits in digital link capacity Maven DAS provides operators an upgrade path to 5G using already installed equipment also ensuring consumers full bandwidth for future wireless services.

''Virtually anybody can install and commission Maven DAS thanks to the patent-pending smart auto-configuration options'', said Fredrik Ekström, CEO, Maven Wireless. ''Moreover, without any cooling fans the Maven DAS is practically maintenance free.''

Find out more at our press event on Tuesday 28 February at 10:00 10:30 am, Hall 7F41!

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless is a leading innovator in wireless coverage solutions, particularly Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Our products enable our customers to maximise the bandwidth and capacity of their wireless infrastructure with excellent RF performance and data throughput. Maven Wireless corporate headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden with a partner network across various regions.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005256/en/

Contacts:

Maven Wireless

Fredrik Ekström, CEO, +46 70 675 83 19

fredrik.ekstrom@mavenwireless.com