Leading Tier-One Service Providers Deploy GENBAND's Voice over LTE Solutions for Media Processing and Transcoding

Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) codec support and high performance NFV improve voice quality, network capacity and service delivery

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real time communications software solutions, today announced that it has expanded its market-leading VoLTE Media Processing and Transcoding solutions with Enhanced Voice Services (EVS)codec support and elastically scalable Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) for NFV-based deployments. GENBAND's VoLTE solutions have been deployed by several tier-one mobile service providers, all serving more than 50 million subscribers. The expanded solutions with EVS offer service providers the ability to deliver Enhanced High Definition (HD) Voice services with geo-distributed control and processing from the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) cloud to provide improved network capacity, superior voice quality and significant operational costs savings.

"In today's hypercompetitive landscape service providers must continue to differentiate their offerings and optimize their networks and service delivery," said Patrick Joggerst, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, GENBAND. "They are increasingly turning to GENBAND because of our ability to deliver high performance NFV-based software solutions with industry-leading media processing capabilities and Enhanced Voice Services support. In addition to the ability to deliver differentiated services, our advanced approach to NFV and geo-distributed VNF processing offers mobile and interconnect service providers a number of unique benefits ranging from high media session handling to shared transcoding capacity."

"As VoLTE growth continues globally and NFV deployments gain momentum, the need for service providers to be agile and provide enhanced end user experiences while optimizing their networks only increases," said Greg Collins, Founder and Principal Analyst, Exact Ventures. "Service providers are increasingly looking to deliver offerings such as Enhanced Voice Services to increase capacity, call reliability and enrich the overall voice experience, and are engaging with vendors with proven track records in delivering these solutions."

GENBAND's Advanced Media Software (AMS) VNF, which is the media processing and transcoding component of the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) solution, is built from patented media processing technology and fully supports Intel® architecture. The AMS VNF also provides elastic scaling and distribution of transcoding resources at the edge of LTE networks for high capacity media session handling. In addition to elastic scalability, this unique virtualized media approach to EVS transcoding provides a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for service providers.

Key Takeaways:

Several tier-one VoLTE & IPX service providers have deployed GENBAND's market-leading media interworking and transcoding solutions.

GENBAND is expanding its VoLTE solutions with Enhanced HD Voice Services (EVS) codec support and NFV.

codec support and NFV. The GENBAND Advanced Media Software VNF has been developed using patented media processing technology.

GENBAND's solution includes several intelligent distributed media processing selection features for optimized deployments.

