Kandy Platform Brings "Human Element" to IoT Connectivity with Contextual Real Time Communications Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND, a leading provider of real time communications solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate a live version of its Kandy Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise solution with Real Time Communications capabilities, powered by the AT&T IoT Starter Kit*, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27 - March 2. Kandy is GENBAND's disruptive cloud communications platform that easily adds messaging, voice, video, presence, and collaboration capabilities directly into mobile and web applications. The Kandy platform has been enhanced to deliver the "human element" to IoT connectivity via contextual Real Time Communications solutions. The Kandy platform easily "Bolts On" toa service provider's networkto bring together Real Time Communications with IoT. Messaging andIoT applications,chat bots anddevelopers can also connect toKandy viaits advanced Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to provide innovative user interactions formultiple industry verticals and consumer apps, using bot automation for routine tasks and seamlessly escalating to human conversations for more complex activities.

"Without the human element in IoT you are left with just 'Big Data' and 'Things' and that is why the intersection of IoT and human interaction is so critical," said David Walsh, Chairman and CEO, GENBAND. "Adding context to the data from multiple connected end-points or 'Things' gives businesses the ability to respond in real time in the most relevant manner according to the circumstances and dynamics of the situation being addressed."

Walsh added, "Enhancing secure vertical market applications with a human element requires the digital cognitive Real Time Communications capabilities that a solution like Kandy offers to ensure exchanges are promptly delivered, understood, and/or correctly and efficiently acted upon. Our Kandy platform also provides the 'conduit' to communicate with and escalate to human interaction via apps such as our Live Supportand Concierge Wrappers."

Kandy has also teamed up with JpU, a leader in transforming mobile networks into IoT networks, for a combined offering that delivers secure IoT and Real Time Communications capabilities to vertical markets. The combined offering significantly improves IoT network security, reduces costs and enhances device and machine control, while facilitating market-leading Real Time Communications capabilities between IoT devices and applications.

"We are delighted to join forces with the Kandy team to deliver the latest in IoT security, connectivity and device management technology, along with Real Time Communications capabilities to the marketplace," said Jonathan Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, JpU. "Together we are allowing service providers to tap into a new and rapidly growing market, while cutting costs and introducing new revenue streams."

GENBAND has enhanced its award-winning Kandy communications platform to deliver the "human element" of IoT via Real Time Communications solutions by allowing CSPs to easily bolt on the platform to leverage Kandy's APIs and Wrappers, preconfigured apps such as Live Support and Concierge .

and . Kandy also allows messaging and IoT applications, chat bots and developers to connect via its APIs to provide cognitive bot and human connectivity for multiple industry verticals and consumer apps.

Kandy and JpU have teamed up for a combined offering that delivers secure IoT with Real Time Communications capabilities to vertical markets.

The combined Kandy-JpU solution will also be on display at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, February 27 - March 2. Visit GENBAND's booth 2I31 in Exhibition Hall 2.

*AT&T IoT Starter Kits come with a full set of capabilities that developers need to jumpstart their IoT projects: hardware, services, IoT connectivity, and integrations. For more information, visit starterkit.att.com.

