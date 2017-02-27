immmr Leverages Kandy for First-of-Its-Kind Carrier-Network Integrated Internet Communication Service

Delivers superior set of features and capabilities than classic Internet Communication offerings

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND, a leading provider of real-time communications solutions, today announced that Kandy, its disruptive cloud communications platform, is powering Deutsche Telekom's immmr, an innovative communications service providing a new voice and video calling experience as an Internet communication service. With Kandy as part of the immmr architecture, the service offers an integrated, real-time communications experience from the cloud allowing anyone to communicate anywhere, with anyone, on any device and any network.

"Today's users require a next-generation communications experience and we knew that it would take a state-of-the-art partner to meet those needs," said Judit Andrási, immmr CEO. "We selected Kandy after an extensive evaluation as its advanced capabilities enable us to deliver a cloud service that redefines communication services. immmr is now live and providing carrier-network integrated Internet communication in Slovakia. We look forward to introducing the immmr proposition in additional countries in the coming months."

By moving mobile communications into the cloud, immmr allows users to leverage a mobile number from any device and without being tied to a specific SIM card, opening up a new era of digital communications.

"Having one of the world's largest and most prestigious carriers select Kandy for its groundbreaking new service is a significant achievement," said David Walsh, CEO and Chairman, GENBAND. "Just two years after launching Kandy, we're further validating our mission, which is to empower our customers and enable them to quickly launch innovative services, create new revenue streams, enhance their customer relationships and deliver a superior experience by bolting Kandy onto their network and building upon it."

immmr leverages Kandy for its real-time communications needs including voice calls, group video messaging and more, while also availing itself of a complete suite of operational tools comprising service rating, billing and monitoring. Additionally, the Kandy deployment provides the security and privacy assurances required by Germany's stringent security and privacy regulations, among the strictest in the world.

"We've been working with the immmr team from the very beginning to closely align our product features and functions to their needs," added David Hiscock, GENBAND's SVP of EMEA Sales. "Leveraging Kandy gives them the additional flexibility of white-labeling our cloud-based, turnkey mobile apps for quick Time to Market, and developing the custom apps that best meet their users' needs via our APIs and SDKs for continued innovation."

About immmr

immmr (www.immmr.com) is a voice and video communication service aims to bring back voice calling to everyone's life by making it as easy, hassle-free and accessible as possible. Therefore, immmr unifies voice, video calls and messaging all in one service that users can connect to from any device and from anywhere. The immmr team is headquartered in Berlin. It's their mission to remove existing barriers in current communication services and to build a service that offers a seamless experience to their users. The app is available for Android and iOS devices as well as web browsers via web.immmr.com.

About Kandy

GENBAND's Kandy communications Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a real time software development platform built from GENBAND's core communications, presence, security and real time technologies. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io.

About GENBAND

GENBAND, a2015 CNBC Disruptor 50,is a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers in over 80 countries. Kandy, its award-winning, disruptive real-time communications software development platform, is built from the company's global telecommunications network and security technologies. The platform enables these companies to easily embed a full suite of voice, video, chat, screen-sharing and collaboration capabilities into their existing business, web and mobile applications. The company'sNetwork Modernization, Unified Communications, MobilityandEmbedded Communicationssolutions enable its customers to quickly capitalize on growing market segments and introduce differentiating products, applications and services. GENBAND's market-leading solutions, which are deployable in the network, on premise or through the cloud, help its customers connect people to each other and address the growing demands of today's consumers and businesses for real-time communications wherever they happen to be. To learn more visitgenband.com.

GENBAND, the GENBAND logo and icon are trademarks of GENBAND.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/296156/kandy_genband_Logo.jpg