MediaTek Unveils Helio X30 to Power Premium Mobile Experiences

Full-featured 10-core chipset delivers power efficiency, sustained high performance, blazing fast connectivity and a powerhouse of multimedia technology to smartphones

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Mobile World Congress, MediaTek Inc. announced the commercial availability of its MediaTek Helio X30 system-on-chip (SoC), the most powerful addition to the Helio family for today's high-end smartphones. MediaTek Helio X30 is entering mass production and gaining accolades with design wins. Smartphones powered by this flagship chipset will be available in Q2 2017.

The MediaTek Helio X30 brings together MediaTek's 10-core, Tri-Cluster architecture on its first 10nm chipset-the most advanced fabrication technology in the market-to deliver more than 50 percent power savings and a 35 percent increase in performance from MediaTek's previous generation chipset.

"We're asking our smartphones to do more than ever. MediaTek designs smart chipsets that deliver exactly what the device and user need, on demand and when they need it," said Jeffrey Ju, Executive Vice President and Co-COO of MediaTek. "MediaTek's Helio X30 fuses together state-of-the-art processing architecture, fabrication and connectivity to provide an unparalleled mobile experience. This powerhouse chipset is another example of our vision to bring premium mobile experiences to life."

MediaTek introduced its first Helio chipset at Mobile World Congress in 2015. The MediaTek Helio X30 represents improvements in all aspects of the MediaTek Helio platform. The chip's full-featured design and architecture includes:

10nm, 10-Core, Tri-Cluster architecture built for extreme performance: two ARM Cortex-A73 at 2.5 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A53 at 2.2 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A35 at 1.9 GHz.

LTE WorldMode Cat.10 modem fulfills smartphone users' need for speed with seamless connectivity, supporting for three downlink Carrier Aggregation (3CA) and two uplink Carrier Aggregation (2CA) for high volume content streaming.

Imagination PowerVR Series7XT Plus clocked at 800MHz, is a tailored GPU for MediaTek Helio X30. It offers power savings up to 60 percent while increasing performance by up to 2.4 times compared to the GPU in MediaTek Helio X20.

Built in multimedia features deliver next-generation experiences. And it's the industry's first mobile SoC to bring a power-efficient, hardware based 4K2K 10-bit HDR10 video decoding to smartphones. The camera zoom feature offers 2x optical zoom in a super slim form factor.

Sustained processing power

Incorporating MediaTek's newest version of CorePilot 4.0 technology and Tri-Cluster architecture, MediaTek Helio X30 delivers a variety of resource configurations and intelligently directs optimal power where and when its needed across multiple processing cores.

CorePilot 4.0 incorporates an intelligent task scheduling system, thermal management and user experience monitoring systems. This combination can predict an individual's power usage scenario on the device and prioritize which application is most critical at that point in time to control power consumption. This translates to longer device battery life and stronger performance that makes the most of the Helio X30's 10-core architecture.

A multimedia powerhouse

MediaTek Helio X30 is a multimedia powerhouse that supports major commercial Virtual Reality SDKs. MediaTek Helio X30 also incorporates two 14-bit image signal processors to support 16 MP + 16MP dual cameras, delivering advanced functionality such as wide + zoom combination lenses for real-time depth of field effects, fast auto exposure and real-time de-noise in low-light condition features.

Smartphones powered by MediaTek Helio X30 enjoy crisp images at high zoom ratios thanks to proprietary ClearZoom and Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technologies.ClearZoom ensures signal fidelity whileTNR reduces video temporal noise and preserves image details.

MediaTek Helio X30 also has a new a built-in Vision Processing Unit (VPU) paired with MediaTek's Imagiq 2.0 image signal processor technology. The combination provides a dedicated processing platform for numerous camera features, which frees up the CPU and GPU saving power. More importantly, it provides programmability and flexibility for phone makers to customize camera features.

For more details on the MediaTek Helio X30, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/mediatek-helio-x30

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.comfor more information.

