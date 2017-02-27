Ricoh Announces Pre-Ordering for First-of-its-Kind, 360-Degree, Live Streaming Video Camera

BARCELONA, Spain and TOKYO, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Announced at CES 2017, RICOH R Development Kit delivers up 24 hours of fully spherical live streams

(Mobile World Congress 2017, Hall 8.0 J3)Ricoh today announced it is taking pre-orders of the RICOH R Development Kit, featuring the industry's first camera capable of delivering up to 24 continuous hours of fully spherical, 360-degree live video streams. Showcased at Mobile World Congress 2017, the camera can be pre-ordered from http://ricohR.ricoh, with shipments scheduled to start in May 2017. The sales price will be $499.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471513/Ricoh_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471512/RICOH_R_Development_Kit.jpg )



Using Ricoh's fully spherical imaging technology, the RICOH R Development Kit can live-stream fully spherical, 360-degree images in 2K resolution at 30 frames per second. Unique to RICOH R technology is the stitching of video within the camera in real time to the Equirectangular Projection Format, which is the standard format for fully spherical images. Video is then output via HDMI® or USB, and-by using an AC power adapter- continuous, live streaming up to 24 hours is possible. The camera records onto a micro SD card, which enables the body to be extremely thin and lightweight.

The RICOH R Development Kit consists of the camera, camera stand, downloadable software development kit (SDK), plus image-control tools and source code. Using the camera's open API and the "RICOH R Console" image-control tool source code available through GitHub, the camera can be controlled via USB, which will enable its use in a variety of environments and industries such as telepresence and computer vision.

RICOH R Development Kit[*2]

*1. Using AC adaptor

*2. This image is 3D CG for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Specifications

Video quality 1920 x 960, Equirectangular Projection Format, 30 fps Video out connector Micro HDMI[(R)] Type-D, Micro USB Full HD, 59.94i HDMI[(R)] video out Actual size mode (1920 x 960 + 120), Full HD mode UVC 1.5/H.264, 29.97 fps USB video out[*1] Actual size mode (1920 x 960 + 120), Full HD mode Audio out Built-in monaural microphone Video recording media MicroSD card up to 32GB Video file format MP4 Video recording Normal mode approx. 30 minutes time[*2] Extended mode approx. 60 minutes External power input USB Micro B AC adapter Uses a USB AC adapter of 5 V/1.5 A or greater Usage temperature 0 degree Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius[*7] range[*3*4*5*6] External dimensions[*8] 46 mm (W) x 118 mm (H) x 23 mm (D) Weight 125g What's in the box Stand, carrying case, and USB cable x2

*1. Dedicated driver needs to be installed (Windows® /Mac).

*2. The maximum file size that can be recorded is 4 GB.

*3. Using the stand or a tripod is recommended.

*4. Please be careful when handling the camera directly since the camera will get hot after long hours of usage.

*5. Please do not touch the camera for a long period of time to prevent from getting low temperature burn.

*6. The camera may automatically shut down if it is overheated by certain usage.

*7. 30 degrees Celsius or less for 24-hour non-stop operation.

*8. Including the lens.

HDMI, the HDMI logo and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline - imagine. change. - Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD).

For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com

© 2017 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Offsite contact:

Sam Ward

Harvard

Direct Line +44(0)20-7861-3199

Sam.Ward@Harvard.co.uk



Onsite contact:

Matthew Tubbs

Harvard

Mobile: +44(0)7392-106866

Matthew.Tubbs@harvard.co.uk

