Consumers can now store, share and back up more than 14,000 photos and 10 hours of videos in the palm of their hand*

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), a global storage technology and solutions leader, today increased the capacity of its award-winning line of iOS mobile flash drives with the introduction of its 256GB** SanDisk® iXpandTM Flash Drive and 256GB SanDisk ConnectTM Wireless Stick.Thenew super-high capacity SanDisk drives now match the top-capacity iPhones and iPads available to consumers today, giving users the ability to capture significantly more videos, photos and music on their iPhones and iPads.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005105/en/

256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive (Photo: Business Wire)

"Consumers enjoy using the latest advanced mobile devices to capture high-resolution photos or to record 4K videos. With such advancements, device storage capacities are increasing, and we believe consumers will continue to demand separate high-capacity devices and storage solutions to help them manage their digital life," said Neil Shah, research director, Counterpoint Research.

"As people continue to capture more photos and videos on their iPhones, some eventually want to move them to another storage device or back up their valuable digital content," said Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product development, Client Solutions, Western Digital. "Our goal is to keep up with these evolving technologies by offering mobile storage solutions that help ensure consumers can capture those perfect moments without having to worry. With these incredible new capacities, we are delivering on that goal by helping users save, share, backup and transfer content without storage limitations."

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Extra Storage for Your iPhone

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive is a mobile storage device designed to help people quickly and easily free up space on their iPhone and iPad1 - now offering up to 256GB of additional capacity. It features a flexible Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector so users can quickly and easily move photos and videos between their iPhone and iPad - and Mac or PC. The product features the award-winning companion app, the iXpand Drive app for iPhone and iPad, which offers new features and an improved user experience. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive allows users to automatically back up2 their camera roll, content from social networking sites including tagged photos from Facebook and Instagram2, and watch popular video formats straight from the drive3 via the iXpand Drive app. The drive also includes encryption software that password-protects files4, allowing people to share their content while helping keep sensitive files protected across devices.

As part of the update, people can now cast content from the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive to their television via ChromecastTM device or Amazon FireTM directly from the app. The app is available for download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and launches when the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive is plugged into an iPhone or iPad allowing for access to the user's content and easy file management.

SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick Save and Stream Without Wires5

Now with up to 256GB of capacity, the SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick offers iPhone and iPad users the ability to store and stream a massive amount of content at their fingertips6. It features the SanDisk Connect app7 for iPhone and iPad which enables nearly effortless management of content between devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac and PC offered via password-protected Wi-Fi connectivity. The SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick is capable of streaming music, videos or HD movies to three devices at a time via the SanDisk Connect app and is a popular choice for people looking for a simple way to share and stream content between multiple devices and computers.

The app also supports streaming on large displays via AirPlay with Apple TV. The four-star SanDisk Connect app is available for download on the App Store.

Pricing and Availability

The 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick are available now at Amazon, Best Buy.com, bhphotovideo.com and other popular retailers, with an MSRP of $279.99.

The complete line of SanDisk mobile storage solutions can be purchased at more than 300,000 retailers worldwide.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions that enable people to create, leverage, experience and preserve data. The company addresses ever-changing market needs by providing a full portfolio of compelling, high-quality storage solutions with customer-focused innovation, high efficiency, flexibility and speed. Our products are marketed under the HGST, SanDisk and WD brands to OEMs, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure providers and consumers. For more information, please visit www.hgst.com, www.wd.com, and www.sandisk.com.

About SanDisk

SanDisk, a Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) brand, provides trusted and innovative flash storage products that have transformed the electronics industry. SanDisk's quality, state-of-the-art solutions are at the heart of many of the world's largest data centers, and embedded in advanced smartphones, tablets and PCs. SanDisk's consumer products are available at hundreds of thousands of retail stores worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including the expected availability and performance of the 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick and their features, availability, and their benefits to customers. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recently filed periodic report to which your attention is directed. We do not intend to update the information contained in this release.

*Based on average 10MP photo files size (3 MB) and 1080P video file size (4GB/60 mins HD standard MPEG-4 AVCHD/H.264)

**1 GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

1iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPad Air™, iPad mini™, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad with Retina display, iPod® 5th Generation and newer; iXpand Drive app and iOS 8.2 required.

2Available for download from the App Store. iOS 8.2 required. Setup automatic backup within app settings.

3Support for .WMV, .AVI, .MKV, .MP4, .MOV video formats. DRM-protected content cannot be streamed. Check with the content provider for playback restrictions.

4Password protection uses 128-bit AES encryption and is supported by iOS 8.2, Mac OS X v10.8, Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.

5Up to 45 meters (150ft.) with clear line of sight. Actual range may vary depending upon position, signal interference and other factors.

6Some DRM-protected content cannot be streamed. Check with the content provider for playback restrictions. HD (1280x720) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.

7App available for download on the App Store, Google Play™ store and Amazon Appstore for Android™.

©2017 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. SanDisk, iXpand and SanDisk Connect are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac iPad, iPad mini, iPod, iPhone, Apple TV, AirPlay, and Lightning are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Chromecast is a trademark of Google Inc. Amazon Fire TV, and logo is a trademark of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005105/en/

Contacts:

Western Digital Corporation

Joanna Andrade, 408-801-1792

joanna.andrade@sandisk.com