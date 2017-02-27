Verizon Boosts NFV Service Assurance with End-to-End Visibility - CENX to Provide Closed-loop Intelligence Across Multiple Platforms

OTTAWA, Ontario, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuing to advance its network virtualization strategy, Verizon has implemented an orchestrated real-time analysis engine that aggregates IP and optical network data to successfully provide service assurance for NFV deployments.

Verizon has chosen CENX to provide the tools that deliver a unified view of the state of physical and virtual components across multiple network systems and data centers.

Operational complexities increase as service providers implement NFV across networks. A singular view, such as that provided by CENX, simplifies those complexities with views of network inventory, service topology, faults, performance, and usage. This information is then correlated with KPIs to generate end-to-end performance monitoring.

"As one of the first global carriers to implement SDN and NFV, Verizon is committed to providing the level of service our customers expect," said Eric Lia, Executive Director, Network Infrastructure Planning for Verizon. "CENX's service assurance capabilities enable us to manage the inherent complexities that come with virtualization while meeting the high bar we set for service delivery."

Over the years, Verizon has adopted new ways to design, develop, and manage its networks while staying focused on service assurance in order to deliver the high quality of service and end-user experience for which the company is known.

Jay McMullan, Senior Vice President of CENX, said, "We are excited to continue our relationship with Verizon by applying our CENX product suite to their growing NFV assurance initiatives."

About CENX

CENX fundamentallychanges the way service providers view their networks. Aleading provider of network and service operations software solutions,CENXingests all of an operator's network data, across multiple domains and physical and virtual infrastructure. Harnessing the power of big data analytics, CENX visualizesnetwork and service topology, inventory, fault, and performance in a single pane, in real time. CENX enables the world's largest and most innovative service providers toscale their operations as the network scales.http://www.cenx.com

