Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-27 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







During the period 20/02/2017 - 24/02/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 20/02/2017 8,273 0.3970 3,284.38 21/02/2017 2,117 0.3980 842.57 23/02/2017 8,197 0.3991 3,271.42 Total 18,587 0.3980 7,398.37







Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 853,683 0.5073 433,109.15



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.







Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee