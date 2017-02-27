GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG receives request for AGM agenda items . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG ("GAM") received a request to put items on the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), scheduled for 27 April 2017, from RBR Strategic Value Ltd, Cayman Islands, that holds 2.1% of GAM shares, acting on its own and on behalf of two other RBR funds (collectively "RBR").

RBR proposes the election of Kasia Robinski, William Raynar and Rudolf Bohli as members of the Board of Directors and the election of Kasia Robinski as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, RBR proposes the election of Kasia Robinski and William Raynar as members of the Compensation Committee.

The Board of Directors will consider RBR's candidates and communicate its proposals and recommendations regarding the composition of the Board of Directors in due course.

GAM will be publishing its 2016 annual results on 2 March 2017 along with an update on its strategic initiatives.

